Best of Springfield: What’s the best restaurant to take a visitor to Springfield? Here are the finalists

37 minutes ago
When you have visitors come to town, where are the best places to take them?

We ask that in a few ways in our Best of Springfield contest, including in our Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner category. Click here to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Springfield.

Here are the finalists in Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner:

• Cecil and Lime

• Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

• Speakeasy Ramen

• Stella Bleu Bistro

• The Hickory Inn

Click here to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

