Best of Springfield: The Peanut Shoppe’s ‘biggest fans’ voted the shop as one of the city’s best businesses

The Peanut Shoppe, whose nutty treats and confectionaries have been a staple of the community since 1937, received the Best of Springfield nominations courtesy of its loyal customers. “It’s always nice to be recognized,” said Matt Luther, owner of The Peanut Shoppe.

It’s a good feeling when people are thinking about and promoting your business enough to recommend the business for an award, he said.

“It just shows how much they love this store, and I think when you do it right and treat the customer well, obviously it gets noticed,” Luther said.

Luther has owned the local establishment since 2018. He, like many Springfield residents, has fond memories of The Peanut Shoppe dating back to his childhood. A mix of nostalgia, opportunity and a love for the business are what led Luther to purchase the store.

“That year, I was looking for something to invest in. I just happened to be at home, reading the Springfield News-Sun, and they ran a story on the owners at the time and how they were looking for people to take over. It felt like fate because I’d always loved The Peanut Shoppe. It’s one of those stores you grow up with in Springfield,” he said.

The store began life as a Planters franchise. After Planters was bought by Standard Brands, the store model was shut down. Managers were given an opportunity to buy their stores. Many would come together to boost their buying power and retained The Peanut Shoppe name. For that reason, they can be found across America from Akron to Calera, Oklahoma.

In Springfield, Luther credits one local resident with keeping it alive in the city.

“I always tell people that the main reason we still have a store is because of one woman who owned it. Her name was Flo Bailey, and she kept the store running. She owned it from around the early 60s, and it remained in the family until the early 2000s,” he said.

Throughout that time, the shop would garner a loyal fanbase, which continues to grow today. Its century-old history invokes a nostalgic atmosphere as its local flavor gives customers a memorable experience — as seen by its Best of Springfield nominations and wins.

“It’s fun,” Luther said about owning the business. “You feel like a caretaker of sorts because you are keeping this store alive and available for people to enjoy. They love coming in, telling their stories, their memories.”

The Peanut Shoppe is more than a trip down memory lane as Luther and his team work to maintain the standards the community has come to expect. With the need to cook nuts daily, stock shelves and serve customers, there’s never a dull moment at the business.

“It’s a physical job, and you are always on your feet working on a project,” Luther said. “But it’s just fun to keep that dream alive for people.”

The store offers an extensive menu of items ranging from cashews to chocolates. Personal favorites of Luther include cashews, English toffees and turtles.

“In our household, we always had a jar of Planters dry roasted peanuts in the pantry. That was my father’s favorite snack after work, so I grew up on those, so I love our peanuts,” said Luther. “We sell a ton of best mix, a ton of cashews and peanuts. We also have chocolate double-dipped peanuts, and we sell those by the case especially during Christmas season. Those things just fly out the door by the pound.”

With Christmas around the corner, the business is gearing up for its busiest time of the year. Customers can expect to see its highly popular holiday-themed tins return, which Luther brings in every Christmas.

“A lot of them are corporate gifts. Companies use them as gifts to employees and their customers. And then we sell a ton to customers as gifts for their family. We ship as well. So we can ship gifts to family from out of town. That’s a huge piece of our business,” he said.

The gifting of tins illustrates just how integral the store has become to the community. For Luther and many of his predecessors, those ties are what make owning The Peanut Shoppe worth it.

“If you talk to any of the previous owners, they will say the same thing: it’s the customers that make the job what it is,” Luther said. “Getting to know your customers and taking care of them is definitely the best thing about owning The Peanut Shoppe. They’re just fun people, good people, and they are your biggest fans.”