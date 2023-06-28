Best of Springfield: Hottest categories this week with 3 days left to nominate

With less than three days left to nominate in Best of Springfield to determine the finalists, several categories have seen a boost in nominations this week.

The nomination period will go through the end of the day Friday, and then we’ll choose our finalists based on the number of nominations to begin voting on Monday, July 24.

Do you have any nominees you’d like to make sure are finalists in these or other categories? Keep nominating! You can nominate once per day per category.

Also, head to this page for all the information you need about this year’s contest.

Categories with the most nominations this week:

» Best Customer Service

» Best Band

» Best Auto Repair

» Best Coffeehouse

» Best Mexican Food

» Best Bakery

» Best Contractor/Construction Firm

» Best Realtor/Real Estate Office

» Best Boutique

» Best Dental Professional

» Best Salon/Spa

» Best Dine-In Restaurant

» Best Pizza

» Best Ice Cream

» Best Place to Take Visitors