Best of Springfield contest starts on Thursday: How to vote

The 2021 Best of Springfield contest will begin on Thursday so residents can pick their favorites in dozens of categories.
This year’s contest, brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun, will take your votes on 41 categories for the area’s best between Thursday and Aug. 31.
To vote, visit springfieldnewssun.com/bestofspringfield beginning Thursday and click through to the voting page. From there:
1. Scroll through the categories below to see what you can vote on.
2. Type your nomination into the box labeled “Nomination Name” below a category name. A “nomination” will also be considered your vote for this contest.
3. Click “Nominate.” If this is your first time nominating, you’ll be asked for your email address. This is required to vote.
4. Submit your nominations for as many categories as you like each day.
The winners will be announced in late October with a publication in the News-Sun and and a special event. More details will be available later on both.