Best of Springfield: Closest races in our Food, Dining and Drinking categories in the first week of voting

News
48 minutes ago
This year’s Best of Springfield is open for voting, and we want to know your favorites in all parts of Springfield life.

We already have some close races among our Food, Dining and Drinking categories. Take a look below and see where you want to have your voice heard.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

Best Appetizers

Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits

Speakeasy Ramen

Krazy Taco 937

Stella Bleu Bistro

Best Bakery

Le Torte Dolci

D. Sweets Cookies & Gifts

Schuler’s Bakery Inc.

Klosterman Bakery

Best Cocktails

Krazy Taco 937

Stella Bleu Bistro

Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits

Speakeasy Ramen

Best Food Truck

Blended By J

Poppy’s Smokehouse

Kore 4 Soul Kitchen

Under Pressure Mobile Kitchen

Best Lunch Spot

Casa Del Sabor

Mike And Rosys Deli

Krazy Taco 937

The Ridgewood Cafe

Best Pizza

The Hickory Inn

The Villa Pizzeria

Catanzaros Pizza & Subs

Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits

Best Wings

Bubby’s Chicken & Waffles

Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits

Krazy Taco 937

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

Our timeline

Voting: July 22-Aug. 9

• Winners announced: Thursday, Oct. 10

• Special section published in the Springfield News-Sun: Sunday, Oct. 13

