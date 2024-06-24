BreakingNews
Best of Springfield: Categories that could use some love as nominations continue

17 minutes ago
This year’s Best of Springfield is open for nominations, and we want to know your favorites in all parts of Springfield life.

Nominations are open until Friday, and you can nominate once per day per subcategory.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Here are some categories that could use some love in more nominations. The number of nominations a place receives determines whether it will be a finalist.

• Best Breakfast

• Best Chocolates

• Best Donuts

• Best Optometrist

• Best Contractor/Construction Firm

• Best Home Repair/Remodeling

• Best Financial Services Firm

• Best New Business

• Best New Business

• Best Place for Home Decor

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Our timeline

• Nominations: June 17-28

• Then, we choose the finalists

Voting: July 22-Aug. 9

• Winners announced: Thursday, Oct. 10

• Special section published in the Springfield News-Sun: Sunday, Oct. 13

