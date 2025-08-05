Beat the heat: Tips on how stay safe during ongoing high temperatures

The National Weather Service predicts that early August temperatures will continue with days in the 80 degrees range. Therefore, local health authorities are encouraging people to follow heat safety guidelines. It is important to remember to be vigilant not to leave children or pets in cars unattended and to follow heat safety tips for staying cool, hydrated and informed.

According to the Clark County Combined Health District, the following tips are essential to staying safe in high temperatures:

Stay cool

Stay in air-conditioned buildings if you can.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Use air conditioning if available.

Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

Adjust blinds, shades and awnings to keep out the sun.

Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

Children and pets should not be left unattended in closed vehicles. Temperatures can reach dangerous levels rapidly.

Stay hydrated

Drink more water than usual, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Make sure your family, friends and neighbors drink enough water.

Stay informed

Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

Visit https://www.ready.gov/heat to find tips for preventing heat sickness.

Keep your friends, family and neighbors aware of weather and heat safety information.

Those without housing are also at increased risk of heat related illness or injury. For relief from hot days, look to local public areas with air conditioning such as libraries, open and available to the public during the hottest part of the day.

For pets and animals outdoors, provide plenty of access to water and shade and limit physical activities. If you notice signs of heat stroke in a pet, the American Humane Society recommends owners immediately seek veterinary care.

Ultimately, it is essential that community members monitor those at risk in high temperatures and help spread awareness for how the public can stay defended from summer’s heat, public health experts say.