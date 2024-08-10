BATS youth group helps students, plans community events, seeks new members

BATS is a program of WellSpring and funded by the Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties. Beth Dixon is the adult advisor.

Addie Powell, who founded the group, is entering her senior year at Global Impact STEM Academy this fall and wants to continue to leave her mark and prepare the group for the future. BATS members meet monthly and share a desire to do projects aimed at involving the community.

“There are so many different schools involved, and all of the kids want to be there,” said Powell.

Springfield High student Emerson Babian went from being one of the youngest members to stepping up and doing things immediately. He likes that everybody gets a voice.

“BATS is like a community of kids coming together,” he said.

Babian and Mary Cunningham will co-chair a program called “What’s Wellness?” on Oct. 5 that will offer eight programs led by BATS members on everything from Pilates exercise to healthy dining choices to experiencing a rage room.

The group will first do a hope walk in September. They’ve also created PSA announcements reflecting what’s going on in their peer group that appeared on WYSO radio.

Another attraction of BATS is incorporating things students like to do. Many of the members have performing arts interests, which they can use during projects such as the “Premiere the Problem Film Festival.”

Cunningham said whereas last year the focus was on negatives affecting youth, this year the narrative will switch to emphasize the positive, including the film festival’s theme. It features a unique format in which participants are given the means to shoot and edit their own short films and premiere them at the State Theater.

“BATS has helped shaped me into who I am,” Cunningham said.

Kayrie Manaois is confident entering her freshman year at Springfield High having learned public speaking and working on these events as a BATS member.

Those who join BATS can earn community service credit toward their school requirements.

Sunday’s kickoff meeting will be one of only two chances to join BATS. It will be 4-7 p.m. and refreshments will be provided. Interested students should direct-message to www.facebook.com/BringingAwarenessToStudents/ or on Instagram to get the address location.

“We want kids who will be active, have something they want do that we can all work toward with everybody contributing,” said Powell.