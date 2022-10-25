Basketball game, Trunk or treat among Clark, Champaign things to do this week

The Men of Clark State will host a tailgate Meet & Greet from 4 to 5 p.m. in front of the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center. Men of Clark State students can stop by to meet support staff, faculty, and community leaders and to learn more about the Men of Clark State Initiative for the academic year.

Admission to the event is free and will include a three-point, layup, and free throw contest. A scrimmage game will be held between the current basketball team and alumni. There will also be hotdogs, drinks, chips, cookies, popcorn, and a variety of vegan options available during the game.

Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen serving warm meals indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Explore Clark State hosts Duffle Shuffle drive to help local children in foster care

Trunk or Treat

Oesterlen Services For Youth, Inc. is hosting the second annual community-wide Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today on the campus as 1918 Mechanicsburg Road. Trunk or Treat is a family-friendly event where congregations, businesses, organizations, individuals and families will decorate the trunks of their vehicles with a creative theme and pass out candy to children in the Springfield community. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and children will be invited to collect candy at decorated Trunk or Treat stations. For more information, www.oesterlen.org.

Credit Union Ribbon Cutting

The Greater Springfield Partnership will host a ribbon cutting for IH Credit Union at 2 p.m. Wednesday for its new location at 299 E. Leffel Lane.

Neighborhood Meeting

Renovation plans for Springfield’s City Hall and Plaza will be the topic at the Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) public meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont avenues.

City Manager Bryan Heck will be the guest speaker, and he will update the group on how and when the City Plaza work will be done. Many changes in the downtown area are underway and he will address questions on current projects. Persons interested in learning more about the city plans are urged to attend this meeting.

Everyone is welcome to attend. City Police Officers will give reports and answer questions. Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont and entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the Brown Door. For more information, call 937-323-5865.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday; and COHatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you. To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Wittenberg Speaker Series

Wittenberg University’s Margaret Ermarth Institute for the Public Humanities is hosting an event as part of the Knowledge Speaker Series at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Clark County Public Library in the Gaier Room. The speaker will be Staci Rhine, who will give a talk titled, “Why Campaign Coverage is Terrible.” For more information, visit www.wittenberg.edu/ermarth-institute.