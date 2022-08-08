Back to School: Tips for preparing students to return

Dr. Jene Bramel with Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital Family Medicine and Pediatrics said that starting and keeping a consistent routine is crucial when going back to school, particularly for younger children. Sleep is also vital for a child’s development, and a good routine for the fall should start now.

Parents are also advised to talk to their health care provider to schedule a back-to-school wellness visit to ensure appropriate vaccines have been administered, depending on the age of the student, Bramel said.