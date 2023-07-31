August is Black Business Month. Here are Black-owned businesses in Springfield

August is Rose City Black Business Month, and here is a list of Black-owned businesses in Springfield provided by the Young Black Professionals and Businesses of Springfield.

Bubby’s Chicken & Waffles at 1305 Lexington Ave.

All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy at 1928 Mitchell Blvd.

D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC at 1605 E. Main St.

Riddle’s Ribs at 502 S. Wittenberg Ave.

Leslie C. Pinson, DDS at 251 Hampton Place

Hometown DDS, Dr. Tanisha Moore at 221 E. Home Road

Massage Therapy at 2204 E. High St.

“The L” at 1530 S. Yellow Springs St.

Barr-Nunn Barber Shop at 212 W. Pleasant St.

Champion City Cuts at 1877 S. Limestone St.

Fresh - the barbershop at 18 W. Main St.

God’s Creation Hair and Beauty Bar at 1810 S. Limestone St.

Joshne Hair Salon LLC at 1116 S Limestone St.

Serenity Beauty Room at 295 E. Leffel Lane

Shay’s Phase II Salon at 905 S. Yellow Springs St.

UNeak Designs at 1833 S. Yellow Springs St.

Young Hair Inc at 1928 E. High St.

Lavished Luxury at 1014 N. Bechtle Ave.

Blessed Beauty KLM at 1605 N. Limestone St.

Queens Studio at 564 E. Main St.

Styylistics at 1628 E. Main St.

Complete Solutions at 1121 Sunset Ave.

Kinley Funeral Home at 1307 E. High St.

Robert C Henry - Clark Funeral Home at 527 S. Center St.

Porter-Qualls & Freeman Funeral Home Inc at 823 S. Yellow Springs St.