Audience favorite ‘Carmina Burana’ to close Springfield Symphony season

Also performing will be Carl Orff, Jennifer Jill Araya, Daniel Stein and Michael Romer along with the chorale.

“It is always a joy to have the SSO Chorale with us as it further allows us to touch our audience in a special way,” Wilson said. “Seeing friends and neighbors onstage is a unique way to engage our audience that makes them more a part of the performance.”

Fett has worked as chorus director, vocal instructor and baritone soloist over the years. The SSO will honor his contributions both during the concert and following with the “It’s a Wrap” reception afterward in the Turner Studio Theatre. Light hors d’ oeuvres and drinks will be available at the event.

“Basil helped us rekindle the chorale that had gone through a multi-season hiatus,” said Wilson. “We have enjoyed many great artistic achievements together from Vaughan Williams’ ‘A Sea Symphony’ to Mahler’s ‘Symphony No. 2,’ the Requiem settings of Mozart and Verdi, and many more too numerous to count.”

Coming off the pandemic that saw limited show opportunities and a return last season, SSO leadership worked hard to put together a memorable season that would get people excited about having this talent right in Springfield when a lot of major cities’ symphony programs have folded in recent years.

It started off strong with legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman, followed by guest performers Spencer Myer and Candice Hoyes. It included variations such as a holiday program showing the classic “Home Alone” with a live orchestra doing the score and the visual splendor of Troup Vertigo Cirque Fairytales.

“This season has been all about attracting audiences back to the Kuss. We are delighted with the response we have enjoyed, but look forward to even more enthusiasm for the orchestra next season,” Wilson said.

Audiences can catch the SSO over the summer with its usual slot at the 57th annual Summer Arts Festival on July 9, at its Lunch on the Lawn series at the Springfield Museum of Art later in the summer and the Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival, Aug. 11-12.

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Symphony Orchestra “Carmina Burana”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Admission: $42-68

More info: springfieldsym.org/carmina-burana/