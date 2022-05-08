Athlete of the Week Urbana High School

Name: Gracie Hower
School: Urbana High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Sports: Softball, Swimming
Claim to fame/honors: 2021 Most Valuable Defensive Player, Athlete of the Month
Words you live by: Have courage and be kind
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influence: my mother and father
Game-day rituals: doing stretches in the exact same order every game and some Aerosmith
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures and hanging plants
When I’m bored I like to… bake and organize
Favorite movie: Rocky IV
Person who would play you in a movie: Katniss Everdeen
Favorite TV show: Too hard to decide. Friends, New Girl, The Office, or Gilmore Girls.
Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite book: The Hunger Games
Favorite home-cooked meal: spaghetti and meatballs
Favorite restaurant: Chick Fil A
Whose mind would you like to read: my dog
Place where you’d love to travel: Italy
Talent you’d like to have: dancing
Favorite school subject: Reading and Writing
Favorite athlete: Haley Cruse Mitchell
Favorite team: Oregon Softball
Something in the world I’d like to change: the amount of pride in the world. I believe we need more humble leadership instead of prideful mindsets.
Favorite sports moment: Jennie Finch striking out MLB players
Favorite junk food: York Peppermint Patties
Best thing about your favorite sport: the energy in the dugout when everyone on the team is on a hitting spree