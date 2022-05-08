springfield-news-sun logo
X

Athlete of the Week Urbana High School

Gracie Hower is the Athlete of the Week from Urbana High School. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Gracie Hower is the Athlete of the Week from Urbana High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
26 minutes ago

Name: Gracie Hower

School: Urbana High School

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Sports: Softball, Swimming

Claim to fame/honors: 2021 Most Valuable Defensive Player, Athlete of the Month

Words you live by: Have courage and be kind

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: my mother and father

Game-day rituals: doing stretches in the exact same order every game and some Aerosmith

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures and hanging plants

When I’m bored I like to… bake and organize

Favorite movie: Rocky IV

Person who would play you in a movie: Katniss Everdeen

Favorite TV show: Too hard to decide. Friends, New Girl, The Office, or Gilmore Girls.

Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite book: The Hunger Games

Favorite home-cooked meal: spaghetti and meatballs

Favorite restaurant: Chick Fil A

Whose mind would you like to read: my dog

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: dancing

Favorite school subject: Reading and Writing

Favorite athlete: Haley Cruse Mitchell

Favorite team: Oregon Softball

Something in the world I’d like to change: the amount of pride in the world. I believe we need more humble leadership instead of prideful mindsets.

Favorite sports moment: Jennie Finch striking out MLB players

Favorite junk food: York Peppermint Patties

Best thing about your favorite sport: the energy in the dugout when everyone on the team is on a hitting spree

In Other News
1
Student of the Week Urbana High School
2
SWAT outside Springfield house
3
In visit to Butler County, Biden calls on congress to support U.S...
4
Eat at a local restaurant next week and help raise funds for...
5
Clark State provost leaving for president’s role at Arizona community...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top