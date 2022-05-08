Athlete of the Week Urbana High School

Claim to fame/honors: 2021 Most Valuable Defensive Player, Athlete of the Month

Words you live by: Have courage and be kind

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: my mother and father

Game-day rituals: doing stretches in the exact same order every game and some Aerosmith

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures and hanging plants

When I’m bored I like to… bake and organize

Favorite movie: Rocky IV

Person who would play you in a movie: Katniss Everdeen

Favorite TV show: Too hard to decide. Friends, New Girl, The Office, or Gilmore Girls.

Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite book: The Hunger Games

Favorite home-cooked meal: spaghetti and meatballs

Favorite restaurant: Chick Fil A

Whose mind would you like to read: my dog

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: dancing

Favorite school subject: Reading and Writing

Favorite athlete: Haley Cruse Mitchell

Favorite team: Oregon Softball

Something in the world I’d like to change: the amount of pride in the world. I believe we need more humble leadership instead of prideful mindsets.

Favorite sports moment: Jennie Finch striking out MLB players

Favorite junk food: York Peppermint Patties

Best thing about your favorite sport: the energy in the dugout when everyone on the team is on a hitting spree