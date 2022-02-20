Hamburger icon
Athlete of the Week Triad High School

Abbey Overfield is the Athlete of the Week from Triad High School.

Abbey Overfield is the Athlete of the Week from Triad High School. CONTRIBUTED

Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

Name: Abbey Overfield

School: Triad High School

Grade: 9th

Age: 15

Sports: Basketball, Track

Claim to fame/honors: OHC Honorable Mention for basketball

Words you live by: “If you can’t beat them, outwork them.”

Toughest opponent: Burg

Biggest influence: the mirror

Game-day rituals: eating handfuls of Cherrios

What’s on your bedroom walls: calming signs

When I’m bored I like to... read

Favorite movie: Maze Runner

Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite TV Show: The Walking Dead

Favorite musical artist: Tai Verdes

Favorite book: Catching Fire

Favorite home-cooked meal: meatloaf

Favorite restaurant: Luckies

Whose mind would you like to read: my mother’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Alaska

Talent you’d like to have: to play an instrument

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite athlete: Simon Biles

Favorite team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Something in the world I’d like to change: waste

Favorite sports moment: anyone coming back from an injury

Favorite junk food: Pringles

Best thing about your favorite sport: winning after a close game

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

