Athlete of the Week Triad High School

Claim to fame/honors: OHC Honorable Mention for basketball

Words you live by: “If you can’t beat them, outwork them.”

Toughest opponent: Burg

Biggest influence: the mirror

Game-day rituals: eating handfuls of Cherrios

What’s on your bedroom walls: calming signs

When I’m bored I like to... read

Favorite movie: Maze Runner

Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite TV Show: The Walking Dead

Favorite musical artist: Tai Verdes

Favorite book: Catching Fire

Favorite home-cooked meal: meatloaf

Favorite restaurant: Luckies

Whose mind would you like to read: my mother’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Alaska

Talent you’d like to have: to play an instrument

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite athlete: Simon Biles

Favorite team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Something in the world I’d like to change: waste

Favorite sports moment: anyone coming back from an injury

Favorite junk food: Pringles

Best thing about your favorite sport: winning after a close game