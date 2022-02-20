Athlete of the Week Triad High School

Name: Abbey Overfield
School: Triad High School
Grade: 9th
Age: 15
Sports: Basketball, Track
Claim to fame/honors: OHC Honorable Mention for basketball
Words you live by: “If you can’t beat them, outwork them.”
Toughest opponent: Burg
Biggest influence: the mirror
Game-day rituals: eating handfuls of Cherrios
What’s on your bedroom walls: calming signs
When I’m bored I like to... read
Favorite movie: Maze Runner
Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite TV Show: The Walking Dead
Favorite musical artist: Tai Verdes
Favorite book: Catching Fire
Favorite home-cooked meal: meatloaf
Favorite restaurant: Luckies
Whose mind would you like to read: my mother’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Alaska
Talent you’d like to have: to play an instrument
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite athlete: Simon Biles
Favorite team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Something in the world I’d like to change: waste
Favorite sports moment: anyone coming back from an injury
Favorite junk food: Pringles
Best thing about your favorite sport: winning after a close game
About the Author