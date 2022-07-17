Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Claim to fame/honors: Second team CBC, Sportsmanship award, Touchdown 7 play of the week, District qualifier

Words you live by: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me

Toughest opponent: my teammates

Biggest influence: my dad

Game-day rituals: The Lord’s Prayer

What’s on your bedroom walls: inspiration

When I’m bored I like to… sleep

Favorite movie: Star Wars: A New Hope

Person who would play you in a movie: The Rock

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: Harry Potter

Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatloaf and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

Whose mind would you like to read: Josiah Botello

Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii

Talent you’d like to have: any musical talent

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow

Favorite team: The Ohio State football team

Something in the world I’d like to change: gas prices

Favorite sports moment: winning anything

Favorite junk food: Hot dogs

Best thing about your favorite sport: the teammates