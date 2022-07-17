Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Name: Lucas Berner
School: Tecumseh High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Sports: Football, Wrestling, and Track
Claim to fame/honors: Second team CBC, Sportsmanship award, Touchdown 7 play of the week, District qualifier
Words you live by: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me
Toughest opponent: my teammates
Biggest influence: my dad
Game-day rituals: The Lord’s Prayer
What’s on your bedroom walls: inspiration
When I’m bored I like to… sleep
Favorite movie: Star Wars: A New Hope
Person who would play you in a movie: The Rock
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite book: Harry Potter
Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatloaf and mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Whose mind would you like to read: Josiah Botello
Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii
Talent you’d like to have: any musical talent
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow
Favorite team: The Ohio State football team
Something in the world I’d like to change: gas prices
Favorite sports moment: winning anything
Favorite junk food: Hot dogs
Best thing about your favorite sport: the teammates
About the Author