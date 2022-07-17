springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Lucas Berner is the Athlete of the Week from Tecumseh High School. CONTRIBUTED

Lucas Berner is the Athlete of the Week from Tecumseh High School.

By
17 minutes ago

Name: Lucas Berner

School: Tecumseh High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Sports: Football, Wrestling, and Track

Claim to fame/honors: Second team CBC, Sportsmanship award, Touchdown 7 play of the week, District qualifier

Words you live by: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me

Toughest opponent: my teammates

Biggest influence: my dad

Game-day rituals: The Lord’s Prayer

What’s on your bedroom walls: inspiration

When I’m bored I like to… sleep

Favorite movie: Star Wars: A New Hope

Person who would play you in a movie: The Rock

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: Harry Potter

Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatloaf and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

Whose mind would you like to read: Josiah Botello

Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii

Talent you’d like to have: any musical talent

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow

Favorite team: The Ohio State football team

Something in the world I’d like to change: gas prices

Favorite sports moment: winning anything

Favorite junk food: Hot dogs

Best thing about your favorite sport: the teammates

