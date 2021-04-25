Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Claim to fame/honors: Valedictorian, First Team All County and Second Team All League Baseball, Special Mention All League Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Cedarville University Baseball Signee

Words you live by: It’s not about how hard you can hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.

Toughest opponent: Jonathan Alder

Biggest influence: my parents

Game-day rituals: team prayer

What’s on your bedroom walls: Ohio State pictures

When I’m bored I like to … watch movies

Favorite movie: Mulan

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: Chasing King’s Killer

Favorite home-cooked meal: macaroni and steak

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Whose mind would you like to read: my girlfriend

Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii

Talent you’d like to have: read fast

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: my brothers

Favorite team: Ohio State, Browns, Reds

Something in the world I’d like to change: I would get rid of COVID

Favorite sports moment: making a last second shot in basketball against Jonathan Alder to send it to overtime.

Favorite junk food: chips

Best thing about your favorite sport: hitting home runs