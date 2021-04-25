Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Name: Seth Hale
School: Tecumseh High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Sports: Basketball and Baseball
Claim to fame/honors: Valedictorian, First Team All County and Second Team All League Baseball, Special Mention All League Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Cedarville University Baseball Signee
Words you live by: It’s not about how hard you can hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.
Toughest opponent: Jonathan Alder
Biggest influence: my parents
Game-day rituals: team prayer
What’s on your bedroom walls: Ohio State pictures
When I’m bored I like to … watch movies
Favorite movie: Mulan
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite book: Chasing King’s Killer
Favorite home-cooked meal: macaroni and steak
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Whose mind would you like to read: my girlfriend
Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii
Talent you’d like to have: read fast
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: my brothers
Favorite team: Ohio State, Browns, Reds
Something in the world I’d like to change: I would get rid of COVID
Favorite sports moment: making a last second shot in basketball against Jonathan Alder to send it to overtime.
Favorite junk food: chips
Best thing about your favorite sport: hitting home runs