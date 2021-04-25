X

Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Seth Hale is the Athlete of the Week from Tecumseh High School. CONTRIBUTED
Seth Hale is the Athlete of the Week from Tecumseh High School. CONTRIBUTED

News | 1 hour ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Seth Hale

School: Tecumseh High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 18

Sports: Basketball and Baseball

Claim to fame/honors: Valedictorian, First Team All County and Second Team All League Baseball, Special Mention All League Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Cedarville University Baseball Signee

Words you live by: It’s not about how hard you can hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.

Toughest opponent: Jonathan Alder

Biggest influence: my parents

Game-day rituals: team prayer

What’s on your bedroom walls: Ohio State pictures

When I’m bored I like to … watch movies

Favorite movie: Mulan

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: Chasing King’s Killer

Favorite home-cooked meal: macaroni and steak

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Whose mind would you like to read: my girlfriend

Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii

Talent you’d like to have: read fast

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: my brothers

Favorite team: Ohio State, Browns, Reds

Something in the world I’d like to change: I would get rid of COVID

Favorite sports moment: making a last second shot in basketball against Jonathan Alder to send it to overtime.

Favorite junk food: chips

Best thing about your favorite sport: hitting home runs

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.