Athlete of the Week Springfield High School

Jonathan Richardson is the Athlete of the Week from Springfield High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Jonathan Richardson

School: Springfield High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 17

Sports: Track and Cheer

Claim to fame/honors: GWOC Champ in 110 hurdles, District Champ Long Jump

Words you live by: If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Toughest opponent: Tyler Stargel-Wayne

Biggest influence: my hurdle coach, Christine Douglas

Game-day rituals: listen to music really loud

What’s on your bedroom walls: my medals

When I’m bored I like to: dance or run

Favorite movie: The Hate You Give

Person who would play you in a movie: Denzel Washington

Favorite TV show: The 100

Favorite musical artist: Aaron Burr

Favorite book: The Hate You Give

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite restaurant: BJ’s

Whose mind would you like to read: my mom’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii

Talent you’d like to have: drawing

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Grant Halloway

Favorite team: North Carolina Track Team

Something in the world I would like to change: people need to be more kind to others.

Favorite sports moment: going to Nationals and making podium

Favorite junk food: Flipz chocolate covered pretzels

Best thing about your favorite sport: It’s an individual, but a team sport

