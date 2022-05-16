Athlete of the Week Springfield High School

Name: Jonathan Richardson
School: Springfield High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Sports: Track and Cheer
Claim to fame/honors: GWOC Champ in 110 hurdles, District Champ Long Jump
Words you live by: If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
Toughest opponent: Tyler Stargel-Wayne
Biggest influence: my hurdle coach, Christine Douglas
Game-day rituals: listen to music really loud
What’s on your bedroom walls: my medals
When I’m bored I like to: dance or run
Favorite movie: The Hate You Give
Person who would play you in a movie: Denzel Washington
Favorite TV show: The 100
Favorite musical artist: Aaron Burr
Favorite book: The Hate You Give
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite restaurant: BJ’s
Whose mind would you like to read: my mom’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii
Talent you’d like to have: drawing
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Grant Halloway
Favorite team: North Carolina Track Team
Something in the world I would like to change: people need to be more kind to others.
Favorite sports moment: going to Nationals and making podium
Favorite junk food: Flipz chocolate covered pretzels
Best thing about your favorite sport: It’s an individual, but a team sport