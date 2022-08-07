Athlete of the Week Springfield Clark Career Technology Center

Name: Lilly Rowland
School: Springfield Clark CTC/Greenon
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Sports: Tennis and Softball
Claim to fame/honors: SkillsUSA
Words you live by: Anything’s possible if you’ve got enough nerve. - Ginny Weasley
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influencer: my mom
Game day rituals: listen to up beat music
What’s on your bedroom walls: my family, friends, and achievements
When I am bored I like to… read and play on the Xbox
Favorite movie: Doctor Strange (2016)
Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite TV show: Ghost Adventures
Favorite musical artist: Anarbor
Favorite book: Sybil by Flora Rheta Schreiber
Favorite home-cooked meal: Lemon chicken piccata
Favorite restaurant: El Toro
Whose mind would you like to read: my dad’s
Place where you’d love to travel: New Orleans
Talent you’d like to have: dancing
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite team: Bengals
Something in the world I’d like to change: have less animals in shelters
Favorite sports moment: When my team was putting up our tarp and got wiped out by the end and flew under the tarp
Favorite junk food: Toast Chee sandwich crackers with peanut butter
Best thing about your favorite sport: being able to make friends when you are one vs. one (Tennis)
