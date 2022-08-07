springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Springfield Clark Career Technology Center

Lilly Rowland is the Athlete of the Week from Springfield Clark CTC/Greenon. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Lilly Rowland

School: Springfield Clark CTC/Greenon

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Sports: Tennis and Softball

Claim to fame/honors: SkillsUSA

Words you live by: Anything’s possible if you’ve got enough nerve. - Ginny Weasley

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influencer: my mom

Game day rituals: listen to up beat music

What’s on your bedroom walls: my family, friends, and achievements

When I am bored I like to… read and play on the Xbox

Favorite movie: Doctor Strange (2016)

Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite TV show: Ghost Adventures

Favorite musical artist: Anarbor

Favorite book: Sybil by Flora Rheta Schreiber

Favorite home-cooked meal: Lemon chicken piccata

Favorite restaurant: El Toro

Whose mind would you like to read: my dad’s

Place where you’d love to travel: New Orleans

Talent you’d like to have: dancing

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Serena Williams

Favorite team: Bengals

Something in the world I’d like to change: have less animals in shelters

Favorite sports moment: When my team was putting up our tarp and got wiped out by the end and flew under the tarp

Favorite junk food: Toast Chee sandwich crackers with peanut butter

Best thing about your favorite sport: being able to make friends when you are one vs. one (Tennis)

