Athlete of the Week Southeastern High School

Name: Hope Manning
School: Southeastern High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Sports: Golf and Track
Claim to fame/honors: 2021 OHC player of the year, 1st place finishes in the Clark County tournament and Lady Viking Invitational in 2021, holding all the records at my school and points for the OHC in girls golf
Words you live by: Great things never came from comfort zones.
Toughest opponent: myself on the course
Biggest influence: my parents, brothers, Brooklyn Weller, Shelby Grim, and Kirk Martin
Game-day rituals: double knotting my golf shoes, doing good luck handshakes before teeing off, and putting on my sunflower necklace before a meaningful round
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of friends and family
When I’m bored I like to … golf, swim, or organize
Favorite movie: The Blind Side
Person who would play you in a movie: Millie Bobby Brown
Favorite TV show: Greys Anatomy
Favorite musical artist: Lauren Diagle or Khalid
Favorite book: The Great Alone
Favorite home-cooked meal: Goulash
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-a
Whose mind would you like to read: anyone in my family
Place where you’d love to travel: Switzerland
Talent you’d like to have: to be able to hold a handstand
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite athlete: Nelly Korda
Favorite team: The Buckeyes
Something in the world I’d like to change: the amount of children with broken families, and the children who don’t have families. My hope would be for every child to have a loving family.
Favorite sports moment: Jordan Speith’s bunker hole-out in 2017 to win the Travelers championship
Favorite junk food: Chocolate chip cookies
Best thing about your favorite sport: the opportunities it can give. Over the years, I have been able to play beautiful courses, meet new people, teach children about the game, and so much more.
About the Author