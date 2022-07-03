Athlete of the Week Southeastern High School

Claim to fame/honors: 2021 OHC player of the year, 1st place finishes in the Clark County tournament and Lady Viking Invitational in 2021, holding all the records at my school and points for the OHC in girls golf

Words you live by: Great things never came from comfort zones.

Toughest opponent: myself on the course

Biggest influence: my parents, brothers, Brooklyn Weller, Shelby Grim, and Kirk Martin

Game-day rituals: double knotting my golf shoes, doing good luck handshakes before teeing off, and putting on my sunflower necklace before a meaningful round

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of friends and family

When I’m bored I like to … golf, swim, or organize

Favorite movie: The Blind Side

Person who would play you in a movie: Millie Bobby Brown

Favorite TV show: Greys Anatomy

Favorite musical artist: Lauren Diagle or Khalid

Favorite book: The Great Alone

Favorite home-cooked meal: Goulash

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-a

Whose mind would you like to read: anyone in my family

Place where you’d love to travel: Switzerland

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to hold a handstand

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite athlete: Nelly Korda

Favorite team: The Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: the amount of children with broken families, and the children who don’t have families. My hope would be for every child to have a loving family.

Favorite sports moment: Jordan Speith’s bunker hole-out in 2017 to win the Travelers championship

Favorite junk food: Chocolate chip cookies

Best thing about your favorite sport: the opportunities it can give. Over the years, I have been able to play beautiful courses, meet new people, teach children about the game, and so much more.