Athlete of the Week Northwestern High School

Name: Chyanna Hartley
School: Northwestern High (Springfield Clark CTC)
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Sports: Softball
Words you live by: Never give up even if it’s hard.
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influence: my mom
Game-day rituals: eating Chipotle
What’s on your bedroom walls: medals and homerun balls
When I’m bored I like to… hit off the tee
Favorite movie: Blind Side
Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries
Favorite musical artist: Kane Brown
Favorite book: The Great Gatsby
Favorite home-cooked meal: Buffalo chicken pasta
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: Joey Votto
Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii
Talent you’d like to have: time travel
Favorite school subject: Chemistry
Favorite athlete: Haley Cruse
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: that there was less violence
Favorite sports moment: hitting a homerun on senior night
Favorite junk food: Brownies
Best thing about your favorite sport: making friends
