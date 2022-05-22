springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Northwestern High School

Chyanna Hartley is the Athlete of the Week from Northwestern High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Chyanna Hartley

School: Northwestern High (Springfield Clark CTC)

Grade: 12th

Age: 18

Sports: Softball

Words you live by: Never give up even if it’s hard.

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: my mom

Game-day rituals: eating Chipotle

What’s on your bedroom walls: medals and homerun balls

When I’m bored I like to… hit off the tee

Favorite movie: Blind Side

Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries

Favorite musical artist: Kane Brown

Favorite book: The Great Gatsby

Favorite home-cooked meal: Buffalo chicken pasta

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Joey Votto

Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii

Talent you’d like to have: time travel

Favorite school subject: Chemistry

Favorite athlete: Haley Cruse

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: that there was less violence

Favorite sports moment: hitting a homerun on senior night

Favorite junk food: Brownies

Best thing about your favorite sport: making friends

