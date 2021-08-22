Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School

Name: Grant Goodfellow
School: Northeastern High School
Grade: 11
Age: 16
Sports: Soccer
Claim to fame/honors: Soccer
Words you live by: “Experience is something you don’t get until just after you need it” -Steven Wright
Toughest opponent: Greenon
Biggest influence: Muhammad Ali
Game-day rituals: make sure my cleats are tied
What’s on your bedroom walls: paint
When I’m bored I like to… listen to Music
Favorite movie: A Few Good Men
Person who would play you in a movie: Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite TV show: SportsCenter
Favorite musical artist: Billy Joel
Favorite book: And Then There Were None
Favorite home-cooked meal: pork chops
Favorite restaurant: Montgomery Inn
Whose mind would you like to read: Steven Hawking
Place where you’d love to travel: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Talent you’d like to have: juggling
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi
Favorite team: Cincinnati Reds
Something in the world I’d like to change: Daylight savings time
Favorite sports moment: Ohio State winning 2014 college football championship
Favorite junk food: Doritos
Best thing about your favorite sport: the team celebrations