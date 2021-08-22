springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School

Grant Goodfellow is the Athlete of the Week from Northeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED
Grant Goodfellow is the Athlete of the Week from Northeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED

By , Staff Writer
37 minutes ago

Name: Grant Goodfellow

School: Northeastern High School

Grade: 11

Age: 16

Sports: Soccer

Claim to fame/honors: Soccer

Words you live by: “Experience is something you don’t get until just after you need it” -Steven Wright

Toughest opponent: Greenon

Biggest influence: Muhammad Ali

Game-day rituals: make sure my cleats are tied

What’s on your bedroom walls: paint

When I’m bored I like to… listen to Music

Favorite movie: A Few Good Men

Person who would play you in a movie: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite TV show: SportsCenter

Favorite musical artist: Billy Joel

Favorite book: And Then There Were None

Favorite home-cooked meal: pork chops

Favorite restaurant: Montgomery Inn

Whose mind would you like to read: Steven Hawking

Place where you’d love to travel: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Talent you’d like to have: juggling

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi

Favorite team: Cincinnati Reds

Something in the world I’d like to change: Daylight savings time

Favorite sports moment: Ohio State winning 2014 college football championship

Favorite junk food: Doritos

Best thing about your favorite sport: the team celebrations

