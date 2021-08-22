Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School

Claim to fame/honors: Soccer

Words you live by: “Experience is something you don’t get until just after you need it” -Steven Wright

Toughest opponent: Greenon

Biggest influence: Muhammad Ali

Game-day rituals: make sure my cleats are tied

What’s on your bedroom walls: paint

When I’m bored I like to… listen to Music

Favorite movie: A Few Good Men

Person who would play you in a movie: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite TV show: SportsCenter

Favorite musical artist: Billy Joel

Favorite book: And Then There Were None

Favorite home-cooked meal: pork chops

Favorite restaurant: Montgomery Inn

Whose mind would you like to read: Steven Hawking

Place where you’d love to travel: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Talent you’d like to have: juggling

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi

Favorite team: Cincinnati Reds

Something in the world I’d like to change: Daylight savings time

Favorite sports moment: Ohio State winning 2014 college football championship

Favorite junk food: Doritos

Best thing about your favorite sport: the team celebrations