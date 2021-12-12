springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School

Samantha Wiseman is the Athlete of the Week from Northeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED
Samantha Wiseman is the Athlete of the Week from Northeastern High School.

1 hour ago

Name: Samantha Wiseman

School: Northeastern High School

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Sports: Volleyball, softball

Claim to fame/honors: First team OHC, First team All Clark County, Second team district

Words you live by: “Don’t be afraid of failure. This is the best way to succeed.” -LeBron James

Toughest opponent: West Liberty

Biggest influence: my dad

Game-day rituals: top secret

What’s on your bedroom walls: art I have done

When I’m bored I like to… clean

Favorite movie: Remember the Titans

Person who would play you in a movie: Jennette McCurdy

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs

Favorite book: Paper Towns by John Green

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken fried rice

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: my dad’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Bora Bora

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to fly

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Stephanie Samedy

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: bullying

Favorite sports moment: playing with my sisters for two years

Favorite junk food: beef jerky

Best thing about your favorite sport: being able to play against my friends and making new ones throughout the season.

