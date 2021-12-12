Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School

Claim to fame/honors: First team OHC, First team All Clark County, Second team district

Words you live by: “Don’t be afraid of failure. This is the best way to succeed.” -LeBron James

Toughest opponent: West Liberty

Biggest influence: my dad

Game-day rituals: top secret

What’s on your bedroom walls: art I have done

When I’m bored I like to… clean

Favorite movie: Remember the Titans

Person who would play you in a movie: Jennette McCurdy

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs

Favorite book: Paper Towns by John Green

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken fried rice

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: my dad’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Bora Bora

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to fly

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Stephanie Samedy

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: bullying

Favorite sports moment: playing with my sisters for two years

Favorite junk food: beef jerky

Best thing about your favorite sport: being able to play against my friends and making new ones throughout the season.