Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School

Name: Samantha Wiseman
School: Northeastern High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Sports: Volleyball, softball
Claim to fame/honors: First team OHC, First team All Clark County, Second team district
Words you live by: “Don’t be afraid of failure. This is the best way to succeed.” -LeBron James
Toughest opponent: West Liberty
Biggest influence: my dad
Game-day rituals: top secret
What’s on your bedroom walls: art I have done
When I’m bored I like to… clean
Favorite movie: Remember the Titans
Person who would play you in a movie: Jennette McCurdy
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs
Favorite book: Paper Towns by John Green
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken fried rice
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: my dad’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Bora Bora
Talent you’d like to have: to be able to fly
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Stephanie Samedy
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: bullying
Favorite sports moment: playing with my sisters for two years
Favorite junk food: beef jerky
Best thing about your favorite sport: being able to play against my friends and making new ones throughout the season.
