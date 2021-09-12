Athlete of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Name: Danny Mascadri
School: Mechanicsburg High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Sports: Football, Basketball, Track, Cross Country
Claim to fame/honors: 3rd in the state for pole vault
Words you live by: Pain is weakness leaving the body
Toughest opponent: West Jefferson
Biggest influence: my parents
Game-day rituals: I don’t change my normal daily routine because I think that if you do the same thing on days you practice and days you play games then you will play how you practice.
What’s on your bedroom walls: Notre Dame theme
When I’m bored I like to … hang out with my friends or girlfriend.
Favorite movie: Furious 7
Person who would play you in a movie: Josh Hutcherson
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite musical artist: NF
Favorite book: GONE
Favorite home-cooked meal: Lasagna
Favorite restaurant: Yamato Japanese Steakhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk
Place where you’d love to travel: Italy
Talent you’d like to have: a backflip
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite team: Notre Dame Football
Something in the world I’d like to change: helping lower emission levels of cars in the future
Favorite sports moment: clearing 13′ 10″ at the state meet on the first attempt
Favorite junk food: Cheeseburgers
Best thing about your favorite sport: the feeling you get when you beat your own record