Athlete of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Claim to fame/honors: 3rd in the state for pole vault

Words you live by: Pain is weakness leaving the body

Toughest opponent: West Jefferson

Biggest influence: my parents

Game-day rituals: I don’t change my normal daily routine because I think that if you do the same thing on days you practice and days you play games then you will play how you practice.

What’s on your bedroom walls: Notre Dame theme

When I’m bored I like to … hang out with my friends or girlfriend.

Favorite movie: Furious 7

Person who would play you in a movie: Josh Hutcherson

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: NF

Favorite book: GONE

Favorite home-cooked meal: Lasagna

Favorite restaurant: Yamato Japanese Steakhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: a backflip

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant

Favorite team: Notre Dame Football

Something in the world I’d like to change: helping lower emission levels of cars in the future

Favorite sports moment: clearing 13′ 10″ at the state meet on the first attempt

Favorite junk food: Cheeseburgers

Best thing about your favorite sport: the feeling you get when you beat your own record