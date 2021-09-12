springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Danny Mascadri is the Athlete of the Week from Mechanicsburg High School. CONTRIBUTED
Danny Mascadri is the Athlete of the Week from Mechanicsburg High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Danny Mascadri

School: Mechanicsburg High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Sports: Football, Basketball, Track, Cross Country

Claim to fame/honors: 3rd in the state for pole vault

Words you live by: Pain is weakness leaving the body

Toughest opponent: West Jefferson

Biggest influence: my parents

Game-day rituals: I don’t change my normal daily routine because I think that if you do the same thing on days you practice and days you play games then you will play how you practice.

What’s on your bedroom walls: Notre Dame theme

When I’m bored I like to … hang out with my friends or girlfriend.

Favorite movie: Furious 7

Person who would play you in a movie: Josh Hutcherson

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: NF

Favorite book: GONE

Favorite home-cooked meal: Lasagna

Favorite restaurant: Yamato Japanese Steakhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: a backflip

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant

Favorite team: Notre Dame Football

Something in the world I’d like to change: helping lower emission levels of cars in the future

Favorite sports moment: clearing 13′ 10″ at the state meet on the first attempt

Favorite junk food: Cheeseburgers

Best thing about your favorite sport: the feeling you get when you beat your own record

