Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Kellen Kronour is the Athlete of the Week from Kenton Ridge High School. CONTRIBUTED
News | 30 minutes ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Kellen Kronour

School: Kenton Ridge High School

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Sports: Soccer and Tennis

Claim to fame/honors: continuing my athletic career beyond high school at Thomas More University

Words you live by: In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.

Toughest opponent: Riley Woods from Jonathan Alder (Tennis)

Biggest influence: my dad John Kronour

Game-day rituals: one hour nap before every contest

What’s on your bedroom walls: Cristiano Ronaldo fat heads

When I’m bored I like to … play Rocket League with my friends

Favorite movie: Coach Carter

Person who would play you in a movie: Grayson Russell (Fregley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid)

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite musical artist: Jack Harlow

Favorite home-cooked meal: ham and cheese sliders

Favorite restaurant: Black Rock Bar and Grill

Whose mind would you like to read: my opponent’s

Place where you’d love to travel: London, England to watch Wimbledon

Talent you’d like to have: cooking

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Brandon Gibson

Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: open Chik-Fil-A on Sundays

Favorite sports moment: qualifying for Districts in tennis

Favorite junk food: Jalapeño Cheddar Cheetos

Best thing about your favorite sport: my favorite thing about tennis is getting to compete at a high level against the best players from all of the other schools.

