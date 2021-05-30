Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Name: Kellen Kronour
School: Kenton Ridge High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Sports: Soccer and Tennis
Claim to fame/honors: continuing my athletic career beyond high school at Thomas More University
Words you live by: In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.
Toughest opponent: Riley Woods from Jonathan Alder (Tennis)
Biggest influence: my dad John Kronour
Game-day rituals: one hour nap before every contest
What’s on your bedroom walls: Cristiano Ronaldo fat heads
When I’m bored I like to … play Rocket League with my friends
Favorite movie: Coach Carter
Person who would play you in a movie: Grayson Russell (Fregley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid)
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite musical artist: Jack Harlow
Favorite home-cooked meal: ham and cheese sliders
Favorite restaurant: Black Rock Bar and Grill
Whose mind would you like to read: my opponent’s
Place where you’d love to travel: London, England to watch Wimbledon
Talent you’d like to have: cooking
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Brandon Gibson
Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Something in the world I’d like to change: open Chik-Fil-A on Sundays
Favorite sports moment: qualifying for Districts in tennis
Favorite junk food: Jalapeño Cheddar Cheetos
Best thing about your favorite sport: my favorite thing about tennis is getting to compete at a high level against the best players from all of the other schools.