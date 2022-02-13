Athlete of the Week Greenon High School

Claim to fame/honors: 3x District Qualifier, Sectional Champ, Team Captain

Words you live by: The future is unwritten

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: my teammates

Game-day rituals: I always bring exactly 3 towels to a meet and listen to music

What’s on your bedroom walls: a map of the world with the places I’ve been

When I’m bored I like to… read, watch YouTube

Favorite movie: Guardians of the Galaxy

Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson

Favorite TV show: Gilmore Girls

Favorite musical artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite book: Six of Crows

Favorite home-cooked meal: Enchiladas

Favorite restaurant: Fusian

Whose mind would you like to read: my dog’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Ireland

Talent you’d like to have: Acting

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite athlete: Lydia Jacoby

Favorite team: Michigan

Something in the world I’d like to change: world leaders’ lack of climate change action

Favorite sports moment: winning the 50 back at the Southwest Classic my freshman year

Favorite junk food: Sprinkle Donuts

Best thing about your favorite sport: the people that I’ve met through it