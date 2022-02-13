Athlete of the Week Greenon High School

Name: Josie Wise
School: Greenon High School, Global Impact STEM Academy
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Sports: Swimming, Rowing
Claim to fame/honors: 3x District Qualifier, Sectional Champ, Team Captain
Words you live by: The future is unwritten
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influence: my teammates
Game-day rituals: I always bring exactly 3 towels to a meet and listen to music
What’s on your bedroom walls: a map of the world with the places I’ve been
When I’m bored I like to… read, watch YouTube
Favorite movie: Guardians of the Galaxy
Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson
Favorite TV show: Gilmore Girls
Favorite musical artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite book: Six of Crows
Favorite home-cooked meal: Enchiladas
Favorite restaurant: Fusian
Whose mind would you like to read: my dog’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Ireland
Talent you’d like to have: Acting
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite athlete: Lydia Jacoby
Favorite team: Michigan
Something in the world I’d like to change: world leaders’ lack of climate change action
Favorite sports moment: winning the 50 back at the Southwest Classic my freshman year
Favorite junk food: Sprinkle Donuts
Best thing about your favorite sport: the people that I’ve met through it
