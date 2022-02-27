Hamburger icon
Athlete of the Week Graham High School

Peyton Schwierking is the Athlete of the Week from Graham High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Peyton Schwierking

School: Graham High School

Grade: 10th

Age: 16

Sports: Bowling

Claim to fame/honors: First Team CBC, 3rd in CBC currently

Words you live by: Focus

Toughest opponent: Kitten Riose

Biggest influence: family

Game-day rituals: wear short black socks

What’s on your bedroom walls: flags

When I’m bored I like to... play on my phone

Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore

Person who would play you in a movie: Adam Sandler

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: Of Mice & Men

Favorite home-cooked meal: Hamburgers

Favorite restaurant: Outback

Whose mind would you like to read: my parents

Place where you’d love to travel: Rome

Talent you’d like to have: card tricks

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Mike Tyson

Favorite team: Columbus Blue Jackets

Favorite sports moment: The Blind Side

Favorite junk food: pizza

Best thing about your favorite sport: it is a team sport

