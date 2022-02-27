Athlete of the Week Graham High School

Name: Peyton Schwierking
School: Graham High School
Grade: 10th
Age: 16
Sports: Bowling
Claim to fame/honors: First Team CBC, 3rd in CBC currently
Words you live by: Focus
Toughest opponent: Kitten Riose
Biggest influence: family
Game-day rituals: wear short black socks
What’s on your bedroom walls: flags
When I’m bored I like to... play on my phone
Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore
Person who would play you in a movie: Adam Sandler
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite book: Of Mice & Men
Favorite home-cooked meal: Hamburgers
Favorite restaurant: Outback
Whose mind would you like to read: my parents
Place where you’d love to travel: Rome
Talent you’d like to have: card tricks
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Mike Tyson
Favorite team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Favorite sports moment: The Blind Side
Favorite junk food: pizza
Best thing about your favorite sport: it is a team sport
About the Author