Assurant sees continued growth in 2021, reported net income of $613.5 million

By the end of fiscal year 2021, Assurant had a total net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophes, of $672 million, up 11% when compared to the previous fiscal year, it reported.

The increase in net income was primarily driven by higher gains on investments, as well as factoring in losses reported in the prior year period. There was also growth in the company’s Global Lifestyle segment.

Demmings said moving forward the company is focused on several key priorities that have been identified to better support Assurant’s long-term vision and strategy.

“For 2022, our key priorities to support our long-term vision and strategy include developing our diverse talent, strengthening our client partnerships while attracting key prospects globally, and further enhancing our product and service capabilities that differentiate Assurant in the marketplace,” Demmings added. “This will require an accelerated pace of innovation and prioritizing investments across our operations and technology to advance our market leading positions. And finally, sustainability and inclusivity will continue to be a top priority for the benefit of all stakeholders and the communities in which we operate.”

Assurant saw continued growth between its four quarters during 2021. That momentum carried into the fourth quarter of that year as the increase in net income was primarily driven by $26.1 million of lower reportable catastrophes within its Global Housing segment, as well as growth in the Global Lifestyle segment.

Assurant’s Springfield location provides operational support to customers and clients associated with Global Housing. That segment saw a net operating income of $80.3 million for the fourth quarter and $244.6 million for the entire fiscal year.