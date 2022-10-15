Arts Council season to bring Olivia, Elvis, pop, rock and Seven

“It’s very respectful for big fans and those who love her music and having fun,” he said.

The New Year will doo wop in with The Modern Gentlemen on Jan. 21. Former backup singers who acted as the Four Seasons for Frankie Valli for a decade, they will perform songs from doo wop era to rhythm and blues, pop and classics along with a full band.

Naturally 7 helped fill the demand for live entertainment during the pandemic by doing an online performance for the SAC. Audiences will get the full live and in-person experience on Feb. 25.

Rowe said he was looking at Naturally 7 for the Summer Arts Festival and figured they could work on the winter schedule. The group has been a big draw in Europe and has opened for Michael Buble.

“They’re an extremely talented seven-piece group that does all vocal and instrument parts with their voices, making them a really unique act,” he said. “They do pop, rhythm and blues, soul, covers and originals.”

No matter what decade you prefer, “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N’ Roll” will give you everything from Bill Hailey and the Comets up through the MTV era on March 25.

The show has four singers from Broadway rock musicals performing songs by Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Journey and more under the direction of Berg, a celebrated composer and lyricist.

The season will go out on a crowning note with “Elvis! Elvis! Elvis! – A Tribute to the King” on April 22.

As the title suggests, the show takes the audience on a journey from the early Sun Records version of Elvis in the 1950s to his 1960s movie phase and 1968 comeback special to the jump-suited final years in the 1970s.

While Elvis tributes are common, this show features world champion Elvis entertainers who were selected by peers for the title.

“We’ve had many Elvis shows, but this no doubt will show why this music still resonates with people,” Rowe said.

This series is set up to appeal to a wide range of musical tastes, and Rowe is confident people will find ones that appeal to them.

“This is a very comfortable season. When you attend, you’ll leave singing these songs,” he said.

All shows will be at 8 p.m. For more tickets or more information, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.