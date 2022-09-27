Art SoFo back in South Fountain neighborhood this weekend: How to go

“Some New York artists were going to a show in Cincinnati, got the word about Art SoFo and came here on the way. They did well here and the event in Cincinnati was rained out,” she said.

Artists will travel from as far as New York, George, Florida and Indiana. This is a juried fine arts fair.

Another unique feature of Art SoFo is visitors will get the opportunity to contribute to public art. There will be four-by-four wood cut into chunks and center-drilled to stack into totem garden sculptures that will be added to Springfield’s southside pocket parks.

Art SoFo’s Mandie Fleming collaborated with the Springfield Museum of Art, Jefferson Street Oasis Garden and Snyder Park Elementary to get the project rolling.

“Whoever comes to Art SoFo is welcome to be a part of improving the community,” said Fett.

The organizers invite anyone who attends ChalkFest, going on 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at National Road Commons Park downtown, to check out Art SoFo or the other way around, as well as those who are in town for events such as Wittenberg’s homecoming weekend looking for other things to do.

Explore 3 Springfield firefighters injured battling house fire

“We want people to come and enjoy our unique event and neighborhood,” Fett said.

Parking will be available at the Rocking Horse Center’s lots.

HOW TO GO

What: Art SoFo

Where: South Fountain Historic District, 600-800 block, Springfield

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/ARTSOFO