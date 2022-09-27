Art SoFo back in South Fountain neighborhood this weekend: How to go

It’s the event that turns an entire neighborhood into an impromptu gallery and the kickoff to South Fountain Preservation Inc.’s Arts and Architecture Weekend.
The third Art SoFo will bring in more than 30 artists from locally, regionally, the state and out of state to the South Fountain Avenue neighborhood, along with live music and food trucks, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the 700-900 block. Admission is free.
Art SoFo is part of a weekend of activities that also includes ChalkFest at National Road Commons Park on Saturday and the South Fountain Tour of Homes on Sunday.
Visitors will find a range of art for sale and the artists on hand – oil paintings, watercolor paintings, metal work, ceramics, textiles, fiber, even art made of alpaca fibers will be available.
Claudia Fett, secretary of South Fountain Preservation, said the event has grown since the first in 2019, reaching out online to gain participant and through other interesting circumstances.
“Some New York artists were going to a show in Cincinnati, got the word about Art SoFo and came here on the way. They did well here and the event in Cincinnati was rained out,” she said.
Artists will travel from as far as New York, George, Florida and Indiana. This is a juried fine arts fair.
Another unique feature of Art SoFo is visitors will get the opportunity to contribute to public art. There will be four-by-four wood cut into chunks and center-drilled to stack into totem garden sculptures that will be added to Springfield’s southside pocket parks.
Art SoFo’s Mandie Fleming collaborated with the Springfield Museum of Art, Jefferson Street Oasis Garden and Snyder Park Elementary to get the project rolling.
“Whoever comes to Art SoFo is welcome to be a part of improving the community,” said Fett.
The organizers invite anyone who attends ChalkFest, going on 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at National Road Commons Park downtown, to check out Art SoFo or the other way around, as well as those who are in town for events such as Wittenberg’s homecoming weekend looking for other things to do.
“We want people to come and enjoy our unique event and neighborhood,” Fett said.
Parking will be available at the Rocking Horse Center’s lots.
HOW TO GO
What: Art SoFo
Where: South Fountain Historic District, 600-800 block, Springfield
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1
Admission: Free
More info: www.facebook.com/ARTSOFO
