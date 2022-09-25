Springfield firefighters injured battling house fire

No immediate word was available on the conditions of the firefighters.

Smith said the three-alarm fire was extinguished after roughly an hour of fighting it.

“We do not have a cause yet,” Smith said. “The investigation has just started just now.”

The firefighters were on the second floor attacking the fire. That is when the fire went suddenly took off — referred to by Smith as a potential flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate, according to Smith.

“During the evacuation, there was either a flashover or collapse of some sort. I don’t even know those details yet,” Smith said

Smith said he received reports of a firefighter that fell from down the stairs from the second floor to the first floor but does not know which was correct and that an investigation is under way.

Smith said it took probably at least an hour for the fire to be extinguished.

He also did not have a damage estimate or if the house was a total loss.

“I don’t know — I have not been inside yet, but I would say it is not economically feasible to repair it,” Smith said.

Firefighters around the country have faced more flashover events, which happen when gases get superheated in a room and ignite suddenly, causing a rapid explosion of flame. They are dangerous to firefighters, who can face injury or death from flashover events.