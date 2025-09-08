‘Art for Wright’ fundraiser to auction unique works

“Art for Wright” will be 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11 at Duo Home, 149 W. Jefferson St. Admission is free and adult beverages will be available.

As the Westcott House marks 20 years since the completion of the extensive renovation project that restored it, Executive Director Marta Wojcik said Thursday’s event will help continue the legacy.

“Itinerant Studio has been very gracious in helping us out. It’s a really great partnership in helping a nonprofit like Westcott House,” she said.

There will be more than 100 original and limited-edition works including mixed media in various sizes, techniques and materials. These include recycled aluminum, sustainable harvested birch wood, acrylic and Italian fresco.

Attendees are welcome to browse the works, bid if they choose and enjoy the social atmosphere. Wojcik also hopes people may discover Duo Home, where Itinerant’s original art, furniture, décor and gift items are designed and created by its owners, Tom Heaphey and Vicki Rulli, who are longtime Westcott House supporters.

They sell many of their items world-wide directly to designers, hotels, mid- to high-end retailers and boutiques.

The Westcott House will recognize its 20th anniversary of its renovation with a series of programs beginning in October. Wojcik said the official announcement will be in the coming weeks.

For more information on “Art for Wright” or the Westcott House, go to www.westcotthouse.org.