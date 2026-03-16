Around 250 people still without power in Springfield area; outage could be resolved later tonight

An Ohio Edison spokesperson told this news outlet that there are hundreds of isolated issues affecting individual or small numbers of customers. These are the most time-consuming repairs because they require our crews to go to each individual location to make the repairs.

Many of the isolated issues include repairs to “service drops,” which are wires attached to each home to deliver electricity from the neighborhood power line. These wires are often damaged by fallen trees and large branches.

More than 95% of Ohio Edison customers impacted by Friday’s winds have already had their power restored. But the windstorm caused challenges for crews responding to damage.

Ohio Edison mobilized crews within their company and from outside support organizations before the storm began, though use of bucket trucks was limited on Friday while winds that exceeded 70 miles per hour continued.

Many areas had fallen trees and other conditions that had to be addressed before restoration work could safely begin, according to Ohio Edison.

“We understand how difficult it is for customers to be without power, especially for an extended period of time,” FirstEnergy Ohio Communications Representative Brooke Conlan said.