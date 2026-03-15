Area counties have higher rates of colorectal cancer than state, national averages

Colon cancer is more common in men than women and the median age of diagnosis in the U.S. is 66 years, with about 77% of newly diagnosed people being 55 or older, according to the American Association for Cancer Research.

“Colorectal cancer is often preventable with appropriate screening,” said Lisa Gibson, director of oncology services at Mercy Health – Springfield. “Screening allows us to identify and remove polyps before they become cancerous, or detect cancer at an early stage when treatment is most effective.”

Screening options include colonoscopies, stool-based tests and other imaging, according to the hospital. All adults at average risk are recommended to begin regular screenings at age 45. A colonoscopy can detect cancer and prevent it by allowing doctors to find and remove precancerous polyps.

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the rectum or colon. It is the third most common type of cancer worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Lifestyle factors like smoking, obesity, alcohol consumption, high intake of processed meats and low intake of fruits and vegetables can contribute to the development of colorectal cancer. The maintenance of a healthy lifestyle can help lower a person’s risk.

Symptoms of the cancer can include persistent changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding of blood in stool, abdominal discomfort, fatigue and unexplained weight loss, according to the American Cancer Society. Early-stage colorectal cancer often presents no noticeable symptoms, “reinforcing the importance of routine screenings,” according to the hospital.

“Mercy Health’s oncology and gastroenterology teams work collaboratively to provide comprehensive care, from preventive screenings and diagnostic services to advanced treatment options and survivorship support,” the hospital said.

Those at increased risk and age 45 or older should talk with their health care provider about screening.

“We want our community to understand that colorectal cancer is both preventable and treatable, especially when caught early,” Gibson said. “Taking the step to schedule a screening could save your life.”