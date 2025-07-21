Archbishop of Cincinnati leads Mass for Haitian, Hispanic immigrants in Springfield Sunday, urges ‘hospitality’ for vulnerable populations

“I go to Mass every Sunday, but it’s always a big deal when the archbishop comes to town,” DeWine said. “This is a stressful time for (immigrants), and I think it was a good message from the archbishop today in that it’s good for everybody to come together.”

Casey himself is new to the role of archbishop.

The Cincinnati archdiocese announced in February that Casey had been appointed the 11th bishop and 10th metropolitan archbishop of Cincinnati after the late Pope Francis accepted the retirement of Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr.

The Mass was followed by a catered meal for all attendees.

Casey spoke to a full house the importance of hospitality and Christian values in daily life, highlighting the need to create welcoming spaces and extend this hospitality to one’s home and community.

“We’re challenged, my friends, to be hospitable, to transform our world through the mercy of the mission and the grace of God that we embody as church,” Casey said. “I have to ask myself: Do those that encounter me each day feel that they’ve been heard? Do those that encounter me find themselves awakened to an encounter with Christ?”

Springfield and Clark County leaders have long estimated that the region is home to 12,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants.

While the future for this vulnerable population is uncertain after months of scrutiny and facing the threat of deportation, the majority appear to be staying put, a Springfield News-Sun investigation recently found.

For now, they have jobs. Their kids are in school. They have access to health care and other services. They have put down roots.

The archbishop stressed the importance of compassion amongst lawmakers tasked with determining the future of such communities.

“When we speak of policies or programs, we must always give a human heart to our words and to our actions, knowing that whatsoever we do will impact people — families, men, women and children who are just like you and me,” Casey said.

Sunday’s Mass was spoken in both English and Creole, with some Spanish translation, to accommodate the sundry bunch of attendees.

“You look around here today, and there’s a very diverse group; we have people who speak Spanish, those who speak Creole and English speakers,” DeWine said. “Today’s message was about community and being together.”