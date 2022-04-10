Anticipation high for 15th annual Kitchens Tour

“We have a real variety this year with condos, large homes, ranch homes, remodeled kitchens,” she said.

Featured homes and kitchen highlights include:

- 2430 Saint Paris Pike, Unit 12, Phil and Roxie Bartley residence. A condo with an open floor plan with views of Springfield Country Club golf course which can be viewed during cooking and features vaulted ceilings, light cherry cabinets, pullout shelving and center island with a skylight above it.

- 2430 Saint Paris Pike, Unit 11, Anila Varghese residence. Another condo on the Country Club course has a redesigned kitchen with mix-and-match cabinets, quartz countertops, white oak flooring and an island with open shelves.

- 115 South Broadmoor Blvd., deLanglade-Spriggs residence. This 1929 Tudor English Revival home originally featured a small kitchen changed into a large modern kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops along with several other remodeled rooms, and features various mediums of art and a Steinway baby grand piano that a local pianist will perform on during the tour.

- 1749 North Fountain Blvd., Dave and Gayle Funk residence. An energy-efficient kitchen redone with many features in vogue today including cherry cabinets and equipped to serve meals from two to large family meals indoors or out.

- 313 West Harding Rd., Dennis and Margaret Roark residence. This kitchen was renovated in 2021 to include with quartz countertops, a composite sink, induction cooktop, LED lighting, large walk-in pantry and a view to a backyard waterfall. For this stop, parking is available only in the lot of the Springfield Country Club off of Home Road with shuttle service to and from the Roark home.

- 550 Rebecca Drive, Reed and Gail Welsh residence. This mid-century modern home in the Greenlawn Village area has a remodeled kitchen but maintains its 1960s era feel with the original marble flooring and partial paneling and color scheme created from the free-standing island fireplace made of copper and slate. The home also includes family antique pieces.

Proceeds raised will support several symphony functions. Fundraisers like this help the organization especially coming through the pandemic, when it could still help pay its musicians who were otherwise unable to work.

A map and more details about the tour are available on the symphony’s website.

Tour tickets cost $15 each in advance and available from the symphony office, Frame Haven, Katie’s Hallmark, Schneider’s Florist or from any WASSO member. Tickets will also be available at each stop the day of the tour for $20 each

HOW TO GO

What: 15th Annual WASSO Kitchens Tour

Where: Various homes in Springfield

When: April 24, 1-5 p.m.

Admission: $15 presale, $20 day of tour

More info: 937-325-8100 or go to www.springfieldsym.org