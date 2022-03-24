Looking for a fish fry this weekend? Here’s where to find one in the Dayton area

We are about halfway through this year’s fish fry season.
A solid fish fry is unquestionably one of the best dining deals to be found in the early part of each year. Most typically cost $15-$20 per visit for an all-you-can-eat extravaganza of deep-fried walleye, haddock, sole, perch and cod depending on the menu.
And don’t get us started on the sides ... fries, coleslaw, mac and cheese, green beans, hush puppies, desserts ... the list of accompanying options can sometimes compete with the main course for attention.
As an added bonus there’s usually games of chance and the satisfying feeling that comes with knowing your money goes to benefit a good cause in the community.
There are many destinations in town that have fish fries, but here are some of the best opportunities to enjoy a fish fry in the next few months that have been announced.
If your school, church, VFW Hall or other nonprofit organization (sorry, no restaurants or taverns) hosts a fish fry, we want to know about it. Send a message to alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com and we will try to include it in future coverage.
Please note: Details and pricing are subject to change. We recommend you call first if you have specific questions.
Here’s a list of where to find a great fish fry this weekend and over the next few weeks:
March 25, April 1, 8, 15: Antioch Shrine Center
107 E. First St., Dayton
937-461-4740, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $19 in advance, $21 at the door
March 25, April 1, 8, 15: Holy Angels Sidney
Sidney Knights of Columbus Hall at 1300 4th Ave., Sidney
937-492-9431, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
March 25, April 1, 8: Knights of Columbus Council 624
2055 S. Bird Rd., Springfield
937-323-9663, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. $14
March 25, April 1, 8: St. Christopher
435 E. National Rd., Vandalia
937-898-3542, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., $12 in advance, $15 at the door
March 25, April 1, 8: Sacred Heart New Carlisle
209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle
937-845-3121, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
March 25, April 1, 8: St. Mary Knights of Columbus Council 1727
518 N. Locust St., Urbana
937) 653-6664, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
March 25, April 1, 8: St. Mary Church
528 Broadway St., Piqua
937-773-1327, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., $10
March 25, April 1, 8: St. Patrick Knights of Columbus Council 1782
316 E. Patterson Ave., Bellefontaine
937-592-1656, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., $8
March 25, April 1, 8, 15: Yankee Trace Fish Fry
10000 Yankee St., Centerville
937-438-4653 ext. 2, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., $17.50 by reservation only, walk-ins will not be taken
March 25, April 1, 8: Church of the Visitation
407 E. Main St. Eaton
937-456-3395, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
April 8: Church of the Ascension
2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering
937-253-5171, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., $15
April 29: St. Albert the Great Fish Fry
3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering
937-293-1191, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., $15 in advance, $20 at the door
Ashley Moor also contributed to this article.
About the Author