Looking for a fish fry this weekend? Here’s where to find one in the Dayton area

As an added bonus there’s usually games of chance and the satisfying feeling that comes with knowing your money goes to benefit a good cause in the community.

There are many destinations in town that have fish fries, but here are some of the best opportunities to enjoy a fish fry in the next few months that have been announced.

Please note: Details and pricing are subject to change. We recommend you call first if you have specific questions.

Here’s a list of where to find a great fish fry this weekend and over the next few weeks:

March 25, April 1, 8, 15: Antioch Shrine Center

107 E. First St., Dayton

937-461-4740, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $19 in advance, $21 at the door

March 25, April 1, 8, 15: Holy Angels Sidney

Sidney Knights of Columbus Hall at 1300 4th Ave., Sidney

937-492-9431, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 25, April 1, 8: Knights of Columbus Council 624

2055 S. Bird Rd., Springfield

937-323-9663, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. $14

March 25, April 1, 8: St. Christopher

435 E. National Rd., Vandalia

937-898-3542, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., $12 in advance, $15 at the door

March 25, April 1, 8: Sacred Heart New Carlisle

209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle

937-845-3121, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 25, April 1, 8: St. Mary Knights of Columbus Council 1727

518 N. Locust St., Urbana

937) 653-6664, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 25, April 1, 8: St. Mary Church

528 Broadway St., Piqua

937-773-1327, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., $10

March 25, April 1, 8: St. Patrick Knights of Columbus Council 1782

316 E. Patterson Ave., Bellefontaine

937-592-1656, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., $8

March 25, April 1, 8, 15: Yankee Trace Fish Fry

10000 Yankee St., Centerville

937-438-4653 ext. 2, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., $17.50 by reservation only, walk-ins will not be taken

March 25, April 1, 8: Church of the Visitation

407 E. Main St. Eaton

937-456-3395, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

April 8: Church of the Ascension

2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering

937-253-5171, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., $15

April 29: St. Albert the Great Fish Fry

3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

937-293-1191, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., $15 in advance, $20 at the door

