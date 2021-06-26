Annual fireworks festival returns to New Carlisle

For more information on the latest happenings in New Carlisle, see the city’s Facebook page or https://newcarlisle.net/.

The National Trail Parks and Recreation District has announced that the annual Old Fashioned Fireworks held at the Clark County Fairgrounds has a new location and name.

The fireworks have been named Buck Creek Boom after its new location in downtown Springfield. The show will launch from Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek but will not have a single gathering place for viewers. Organizers say the fireworks will be visible from a wide area of Springfield and are encouraging people to watch from downtown or even from their own yards.

Buck Creek Boom is scheduled to take place at approximately 10 p.m. on July 3.