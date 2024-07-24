American Heart Association recognizes Springfield Mercy Health for stroke care

Get With the Guidelines — Stroke is a program hospitals use to improve stroke care by promoting the “consistent adherence” to the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines, minimizing the long-term effects of stroke and preventing death, according to the release. It uses the expertise of both the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association.

“Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality stroke care by following the latest treatment guidelines,” said Chase Collins, director of neurosciences for Mercy Health. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. Being recognized yet again in this way just reiterates our commitment to improve the lives of those we serve by enabling them to live a longer and healthier life.”

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Every three minutes and 14 seconds, someone dies of a stroke.

Stroke is the second-leading cause of death in Clark County and the third in Champaign County.

According to the American Stroke Association, a stroke can cause symptoms including one-sided paralysis, speech or language problems, vision impairment, changes in behavior and memory loss. An untreated stroke can result in more long-term disabilities or death.

Program participants apply for the award annually by “demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients,” according to the release. While Mercy Health treats stroke, it also educated patients on how to manage their recovery and health at home.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Dr. Steven Messe volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

The hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award, a program which aims to make sure patients with the disease who may be at higher risk for complications receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized following a stroke.