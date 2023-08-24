Aiden Clark, the 11-year-old student killed in bus crash, loved snuggling, sports and family

The Northwestern Local Schools student who died in a bus crash that also injured dozens of children on Tuesday was a “unique, caring, and inquisitive soul,” according to his obituary.

Aiden James Clark, 11, loved sports and learning, and he loved to garden vegetables with his dad, Nathan Clark, according to the obituary. He also enjoyed jumping on the trampoline with his sister, making Minecraft worlds with his older brother and snuggling with his mom, Danielle Clark.

“Taken before his time, Aiden will forever be in our thoughts and hearts,” the obituary stated. “Although memories can fade, the time spent with family is essential because happiness is made from those memories.”

Visitation will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fellowship Church on Valley Loop Road in Springfield, according to the obituary. Services will start Monday at 11 a.m. at the church followed by a community meal.

Aiden was killed when a 2010 Honda Odyssey at about 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville near the German Twp. fire station, northwest of Springfield in Clark County went left of the center line into the path of the oncoming school bus.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, was arraigned on a vehicular homicide charge in the incident on Thursday. The case is expected to be presented to the Clark County Grand Jury on Monday.

Joseph and a passenger in the minivan had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mercy Health - Springfield.

According to his obituary, Aiden loved to play “old-school” board games, do word searches by flashlight in bed, play outdoor sports inside, chase his dog Daisy Mae and snuggle “with anyone.”

A fundraiser for the Clark family had garnered more than $75,000 in donations as of Thursday afternoon.

Aiden’s parents are both school teachers, according to Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore. Danielle Clark teaches at Valley Forge Elementary School in Huber Heights, while Nathan Clark teaches in the Bethel school system in Miami County.