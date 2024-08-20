Academy Sports + Outdoors coming to Springfield

Explore Greene County man on death row for 28 years freed after sentence vacated

The building permits show the company remodeled the existing space to a retail store, had inside work done such as HVAC, ductwork and electrical, fire detection work and new fire alarms.

Academy Sports + Outdoors sells men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing, shoes and accessories, outdoors, sports, backyard and recreation, health and fitness items and equipment, water bottles and tumblers, backpacks and more.

The store’s website lists only two locations in Ohio, with one in Springfield and one in Zanesville.

An open date has not been announced.

“Discover a world of gear, apparel, and tools tailored to upgrade your outdoor adventures and sporting activities. Feel confident trying out that new hobby or pursuing a familiar passion on any terrain or field,” the page states.