Greene County man on death row for 28 years freed after sentence vacated

A Greene County man who has spent nearly three decades on Ohio’s death row was freed Monday on his own recognizance, but he will remain under GPS monitoring.
David Lee Myers, 59, recently had his murder sentence vacated in the death of 18-year-old Amanda Maher, found strangled with a railroad spike driven through her temple in August 1988 in Xenia.
Myers’ attorneys argued that new DNA evidence and expert opinions point to his innocence, specifically that Myers’ DNA did not match male DNA on the railroad spike used to kill Maher and on one of rocks used in the attack. DNA testing was conducted on the rocks and spike in 2021.
In Other News
1
Man who tries to stab Fairborn officer during jail booking gets up to...
2
5 years later, gun debate spurred by Dayton mass shooting is cooled
3
19-year-old gets up to 35½ years after crashing stolen car, shooting 2...
4
Aunt pleads guilty in deaths of 2 children from Dayton found in car...
5
Ohio officer faces murder charges in shooting of pregnant Black woman...
About the Author