A sharp knife important in the kitchen

One of the things we practice in our EFNEP classes is basic knife cutting skills. A couple of years ago we had a Columbus chef show up at one of our conferences to review the proper way to cut fruits and vegetables. I was amazed by how much food (and time) I wasted simply by not knowing the proper way to cut with a basic chef knife. I also learned the importance of using a sharp knife in the kitchen.

One of the most compelling reasons to keep your kitchen knives sharp is safety. Sharp knives are actually safer than dull ones. When a knife is sharp, it requires less force to cut through food. Dull knives tend to snap or slip off the surface of what you are cutting and can lead to accidents and injuries. A sharp blade will cut cleanly through food without crushing or bruising it and can preserve the food’s structure and flavor better than a dull blade. This can help retain moisture and nutrients in fruits and vegetable.