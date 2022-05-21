springfield-news-sun logo
X

A New Carlisle senior housing community celebrates $13.3 million in renovations

Money was invested into the New Carlisle Village, an Episcopal Retirement Services community, that aims to make 96-patio-home apartments available to older adults. Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Money was invested into the New Carlisle Village, an Episcopal Retirement Services community, that aims to make 96-patio-home apartments available to older adults. Contributed

News
By Hasan Karim
28 minutes ago

An affordable housing community in New Carlisle that caters to older adults with limited income recently celebrated the completion of a $13.3 million two-phased renovation project.

Money was invested into the New Carlisle Village, an Episcopal Retirement Services community, that aims to make 96-patio-home apartments available to seniors with limited or fixed incomes. The community also features a large community building, with a communal space for gatherings, an outdoor fitness center, shared laundry facility and onsite parking.

Affordable Living by Episcopal Retirement Services owns and manages the affordable housing community. The organization also provides services such as transportation, activities, and social-services support for residents who seek assistance and socialization.

ExploreSpringfield to build 6 fire stations to replace existing facilities

“We are thrilled to share this revitalized senior community with the town of New Carlisle,” said Vice President for Affordable Living James Wilson. “Not only have we been able to provide updated amenities and features for the community, but also add supportive services for our residents to help them age in place well into the future.”

Renovations started in 2020 and was completed last July. The project was completed in two phases, each focusing on renovating developments each containing 48 housing units. The developments impacted by the renovations were built under the USDA Rural Development housing program in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

One phase of the recent renovation project, Sunrise Terrace, was awarded tax credits as a rural rehabilitation project. The other, Rachel Court received tax credits as an urban rehabilitation project, competing against projects in Ohio’s three big urban centers.

Explore‘It makes my visions come back to the forefront:’ Oregon District survivors react to Buffalo mass shooting

For Sunrise Terrace, development costs were $6.2 million. The project was financed with a 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits issued by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and purchased by U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation.

For Rachel Court, development costs were $6.8 million. The project was financed with 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits issued by OHFA and purchased by USBCDC.

The goal of the renovations were to improve affordable living options for seniors in the community, according to a news release from the Episcopal Retirement Services.

That organization worked with the Model Group, an integrated property development, construction and management company, for the renovations.

In Other News
1
Mercy Health celebrates 2022 Project SEARCH graduates
2
Man in hospital after shooting in Springfield late Friday
3
Bill to increase first responders’ part-time in small townships passes...
4
Springfield native, current Miss USA Elle Smith visits Lincoln...
5
Crash that killed 1 student, critically injured another under...

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top