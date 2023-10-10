A look back at Best of Springfield 2022 winners before 2023 results revealed this week

We thought we would take a look back at the 2022 Best of Springfield winners this week before the 2023 contest results are revealed this week.

This year’s winners will be named Thursday evening at a sold-out celebration in downtown Springfield, and the Springfield News-Sun will post the winners on our website at 8 p.m. Thursday. Community members cast more than 123,000 votes this year in 50 categories.

The event is brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun. Thank you to everyone who got involved this year, and please help support these places that make Springfield a unique place to live.

In 2022, the community submitted more than 100,000 votes in 50 categories. Here are the winners and second- and third-place finishers.

Best Asian Food

First Place: Speakeasy Ramen

After winning Best Lunch Spot last year and Best Dine-In Restaurant in 2020, Speakeasy Ramen won both Best Asian Food and Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner and placed in three other categories this year.

Its menu changes frequently with pan-Asian food and cocktails, plus it has music and a neighborhood feel. It regularly updates its fans on Instagram with what’s happening on the menu.

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

speakeasyramen.com

Second Place: Hung Lung

1059 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-325-0438

www.hunglungspringfield.com

Third Place: Tasty Wok

1986 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-3613

Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility

First Place: Forest Glen Health Campus

Forest Glen Health Campus, a Trilogy Senior Living Community, is known for regularly adapting to keep its residents and clients safe and connected.

Services there include assisted living, long-term care, skilled nursing, The Legacy-Memory Care, transitional care, adult day services and independent living villas.

2150 Montego Drive

937-504-2756

www.forestglenhc.com

Second Place: Oakwood Village

1500 Villa Road

937-390-9000

www.facebook.com/AventuraatOakwoodVillage

Third Place: Springfield Masonic Community

7 Masonic Drive

937-525-3067

ohiomasonichome.org/smc

Best Auto Repair

First Place: Rogers Garage

Rogers Garage has been a family-owned and operated facility in the Springfield area for 50 years. It offers the entire scope of services from tires and routine maintenance to complex repairs.

As the company says: “As your dealer replacement, we utilize the latest technology and diagnostic equipment to properly service, repair, and maintain all vehicle makes and models … whether you have a 1955 classic or a 2017 hybrid.”

4040 Saint Paris Pike

937-399-2570

rogersgarage.com

Second Place: Hooten Automotive

2229 Larch St.

937-325-1116

www.hootenauto.com

Third Place: Zima Automotive

4800 Urbana Road

937-342-3911

zimaautomotive.com

Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer

First Place: Bill Marine Honda

Bill Marine Honda has won Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle dealer for the third straight year.

The company offers new vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, a service department and a parts department. As it tells its customers: “At our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs.”

579 E. North St.

888-720-0591

www.billmarinehonda.com

Second Place: Jay North

501 E. Columbia St.

937-325-3748

www.usedcarsspringfieldoh.com

Third Place: SVG Buick GMC in Springfield

242 E. Columbia St.

937-504-2787

www.svgspringfield.com

Best Bakery

First Place: Le Torte Dolci

Le Torte Dolci is a repeat winner in Best Bakery and also placed this year in Best Donuts.

In 2018, Le Torte Dolci was born, filled with tasty foods made fresh daily in small batches using quality locally sourced ingredients. The company bakes its pastries, breads and cakes fresh daily in small batches to ensure the best taste and experience.

36B N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

letortedolci.com

Second Place: Schuler’s Bakery

1911 S. Limestone St. and 2968 Derr Road

937-323-4900

www.schulersbakery.com

Third Place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts

1605 E. Main St.

937-450-3502

dsweetscookiesandgifts.com

Best Band

First Place: Allison Road

The band describes itself like this: “Allison Road is female-fronted band that plays all of your favorite up-beat and current hits, as well as some classic rock, country, rock and pop to keep a good variety of genres in the mix! This band is sure to keep your dancing shoes warm and your ears happy!”

Members include: Alli Sarven (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Parker Fulk (lead guitar, backing vocals), Brandon Rinker (bass guitar, backing vocals), Ryan Stevens (rhythm guitar, vocals) and Spencer Garrett (drums, backing vocals).

allisarvenmusic@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/AllisonRoadMusic

Second Place: American Landscape

theamericanlandscapeband@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/TheAmericanLandscapeBand

Third Place: Matt Clarkson Band

matt11clarkson@gmail.com

mattclarksonband.com

Best Bar Food

First Place: Station 1

Station 1 has won Best Bar Food for the third straight year, and it also won Best Wings/Chicken.

The menu includes pizza, wings, sandwiches, salads and more. Aside from the food, it offers more than 50 beers on tap with usual favorites and other microbrews.

325 Fountain Blvd.

937-324-3354

www.stationonespringfield.com

Second Place: O’Conners Irish Pub

2200 N Limestone St.

937-717-6915

www.facebook.com/pages/OConnors-Irish-Pub/133810413343466

Third Place: Bogeys At Rocky Lakes

3950 Springfield Xenia Road

937-322-3265

www.facebook.com/bogeys.bar.grill

Best Bar/Brewpub

First Place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

This is the fourth straight win in Best Bar/Brewpub for Mother Stewart’s Brewing, which also won Best Place to Take Visitors this year.

Located in a historic warehouse in downtown Springfield, Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company is a production brewery and taproom with a gorgeous outdoor patio. Home to year-round community events and live music, the brewery has established itself as a central gathering space for the city.

102 W. Columbia St.

937-717-0618

www.motherstewartsbrewing.com

Second Place: Station 1

325 Fountain Blvd.

937-324-3354

www.stationonespringfield.com

Third Place: O’Conners Irish Pub

2200 N Limestone St.

937-717-6915

www.facebook.com/pages/OConnors-Irish-Pub/133810413343466

Best Barbershop

First Place: East High Barber Co.

East High Barber Co. was opened in 2017 by a former firefighter with the hopes of fostering brotherhood, camaraderie, and relaxation in the city.

The old-school feel includes old-fashioned clippers and hair product bottles along with sports memorabilia to make the visit a complete experience. It also offers reduced prices for military, firefighters and police.

2429 East High St.

937-215-0804

easthighbarberco.com

Second Place: Beards & Beaus

601 W. North St.

937-505-1035

www.facebook.com/BeardsnBeaus

Third Place: Fresh - the barbershop

18 W. Main St.

937-605-1388

www.freshthebarbershop.com

Best BBQ

First Place: Rudy’s Smokehouse

Rudy’s Smokehouse has won Best BBQ for the third straight year.

Meats at Rudy’s Smokehouse are smoked “low and slow” in the Old Hickory Pit Smokers to bring out all the great flavor and tenderness. They make all side dishes at Rudy’s to ensure a zesty, fresh accompaniment to your meal. Suggested meal: A full slab of ribs, cornbread and collard greens with a cold refreshing Pepsi to wash it down.

2222 S. Limestone St.

937-324-0884

www.rudyssmokehouse.com

Second Place: Christian Brothers Meat Company

937-604-9943

www.facebook.com/ChristianBrosMeatCompany

Third Place: All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy

1928 Mitchell Blvd.

937-505-1452

www.facebook.com/trwheat17

Best Breakfast

First Place: Ironworks Waffle Café

Ironworks is a repeat winner in Best Breakfast while also winning Best Brunch. Aside from Springfield’s historic metal industry, the “iron” in Ironworks also refers to the use of a waffle iron, and serves to illustrate the personal history of co-founders Marcy Nesselroade and her daughter Ellie Morgan.

During Marcy’s middle adulthood and Ellie’s childhood, their family spent several years abroad in Europe, and the waffles of Belgium and the Netherlands permanently captured their hearts. Marcy and Ellie are passionate about bringing the experience of European waffles to their hometown of Springfield.

101 S. Fountain Ave.

937-412-0200

ironworkswafflecafe.com

Second Place: Olympic Coney Island

2039 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-6377

www.olympicconeyislandspringfield.com

Third Place: Mundy’s Diner

920 Selma Road

937-717-1726

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100032283897083

Best Brunch

First Place: Ironworks Waffle Café

Ironworks is a dual winner this year in Best Breakfast and Best Brunch.

The menu follows the restaurant’s theme of celebrating and supporting Springfield with names like The Davey Moore, The Johnny Lytle and The Lenski.

101 S. Fountain Ave.

937-412-0200

ironworkswafflecafe.com

Second Place: Simon Kenton Inn

4690 Urbana Road

937-399-9950

simonkentoninn.com

Third Place: Mundy’s Diner

920 Selma Road

937-717-1726

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100032283897083

Best Burger

First Place: The Ridgewood Café

The Ridgewood Café has jumped from second place to the top spot in Best Burger this year.

That’s among the breakfast, lunch and dinner menus offered, which include all of your favorites. But the burger shines, with a mix of traditional tastes and some specialties, including the Beyond Burger, the 100% plant-based burger served with pico de gallo and the Straw Hat Burger, which is covered in Gouda Guinness beer cheese and frizzled onions, among other choices.

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

www.facebook.com/RidgewoodCafeSpringfield

Second Place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

www.facebook.com/eatatcharlos

Third Place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

www.stellableubistro.com

Best Chili

First Place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant, now closed

One visitor from Youngstown wrote of visiting Mic’s Italian Restaurant: “The chili was wonderful!”

That’s just one part of the restaurant that makes house-made meals fresh with specials and daily soups. It also has a history in Springfield that stretches back to the late 1980s.

2384 Mechanicsburg Road

937-399-5074

www.facebook.com/pages/Mics-Italian-Restaurant/118756931472973

Second Place: The Ridgewood Cafe

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

www.facebook.com/RidgewoodCafeSpringfield

Third Place: Olympic Coney Island

2039 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-6377

www.olympicconeyislandspringfield.com

Best Chinese Food

First Place: Golden Chopsticks

Golden Chopsticks has returned to the winner’s position it held in 2020 after finishing in second place last year.

As the restaurant says: “Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.”

2973 Derr Road

937-390-7818

www.goldenchopsticksohio.com

Second Place: Hung Lung

1059 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-325-0438

www.hunglungonline.com

Third Place: Tasty Wok

1986 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-3613

Best Chocolates

First Place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees

Winans has won other categories in the past, but this is the first time it has been on top of Best Chocolates.

The company notes on its website that Max Winans opened Winans Carriage House Candies with his brother, Dick, in a historic carriage house in October 1961. They made hardtack and hand-dipped chocolates, and the company grew from there. So this year’s award honors the company’s roots.

1402 N. Limestone St. and 32 N. Fountain Ave.

937-917-8276 and 937-717-0268

www.winanscandies.com

Second Place: The Peanut Shoppe

1576 E. Main St.

937-323-2591

ohiopeanutshoppe.com

Third Place: Smith’s Market

1540 Moorefield Road

937-342-1136

Best Cocktail

First Place: The Market Bar

The Market Bar has repeated as the winner in Best Cocktail.

Two friends with similar music taste and appreciation of art decided to open The Market Bar in 2020 to give Springfield a new downtown hangout space. It features handcrafted cocktails and live entertainment.

While drinking up to a dozen different cocktail choices, visitors experience music options including local acts and other unique things to do.

101 S. Fountain Ave.

www.themarketbar.live

Second Place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

speakeasyramen.com

Third Place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

www.stellableubistro.com

Best Coffeehouse

First Place: Scout’s Café

Scout’s has now won Best Coffeehouse for four of the past five years.

It offers a mix of traditional favorites with specialties for people of all tastes. The tastes mix with the atmosphere to make for a unique Springfield experience, including the regular string of food trucks that fill the schedule for food offerings.

1399 Moorefield Road

937-505-0660

www.facebook.com/scoutscafe

Second Place: Coffee Expressions

1111 N. Plum St., Suite 1

937-323-5282

www.coffeeexpressionsspringfield.com

Third Place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees

1402 N. Limestone St. and 32 N. Fountain Ave.

937-917-8276 and 937-717-0268

www.winanscandies.com

Best Contractor/Construction Firm

First Place: Kapp Construction Inc.

Kapp Construction has won Best Contactor/Construction Firm in four of the past five contests. It was founded in 1985 to “deliver quality projects that exceed customer expectations and create the greatest value for the construction consumer.”

The company’s services include design/build, general contracting, construction management, renovation/remodeling and maintenance and service contracts.

29 Mt. Vernon Ave.

937-324-0134

kappconstruction.com

Second Place: Beedy Plumbing

2200 Southbury St.

937-605-0177

www.facebook.com/beedyplumbing

Third Place: Berger Construction Services

50 Walnut Road, Medway

937-727-4515

www.buildberger.com

Best Customer Service

First Place: Scout’s Café

Scout’s has annually been a competitor in Best Customer Service, including wins in 2018 and 2020.

The business regularly gets involved in community activities with people committed to Springfield. The cafe is operated by a group of Springfield families looking to invest in the area, which benefits all residents.

1399 Moorefield Road

937-505-0660

www.facebook.com/scoutscafe

Second Place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees

1402 N. Limestone St. and 32 N. Fountain Ave.

937-917-8276 and 937-717-0268

www.winanscandies.com

Third Place: Park National Bank

40 S. Limestone St.

937-324-6873

parknationalbank.com/location/springfield-downtown-office

Best Dental Professional

First Place: North Spring Dental

North Spring Dental takes the crown in Best Dental Professional for the fourth time in the past five years.

Services include general dentistry, orthodontic dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and pediatric dentistry. The leadership and staff are well-known for getting involved in community groups and activities, including the Springfield Youth Symphony, the Westcott House Foundation, the Springfield Arts Council and more.

4937 Middle Urbana Road

937-399-3800

northspringdental.com

Second Place: Springfield Smiles

1980 Kingsgate Road, Suite A

937-390-3077

www.springfieldsmilesdds.com

Third Place: Cochran Family Dentistry: Kevin P. Cochran, DDS

253 Hampton Place

937-399-9777

kevincochrandental.com

Best Dine-In Restaurant

First Place: Stella Bleu Bistro

Stella Bleu Bistro won the award for Best New Business in 2019 and has continued to shine since, with a second straight crown in Best Dine-In Restaurant.

With space in the historic Bushnell Building, the restaurant has a casual fine-dining experience with weekly specials. The patio with live music available just adds to the ambience.

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

www.stellableubistro.com

Second Place: Cecil and Lime

227 E. Cecil St.

937-322-7950

www.cecilandlime.com

Third Place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

speakeasyramen.com

Best DJ

First Place: DJ Chill

It’s a fifth straight win as Best DJ for DJ Chill.

DJ Chill offers Not So Loud silent parties with silent disco, photo booths and DJ service for three parties in one. Services include “Wedding, Silent Disco, Mobile/Video DJ, entertaining clients and guests with genres ranging from country, hip hop, dance, pop and radio music, to oldies.”

937-631-0986

www.facebook.com/iamvdjchill

Second Place: DJ House

937-450-1124

thehouse-experience.com

Third Place: DJ Mike Reelz

937-631-2919

www.facebook.com/people/DJ-Mike-Reelz/100076335683980

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Best Donuts

First Place: Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.

Schuler’s, which racked up its second straight win in Best Donuts, began operation in 1937 and has served generations in Springfield with a wide selection of sweet treats. With a story that has grown up along with the city, it offers more than five dozen options for donuts, pastries, cakes, cookies, brownies and more.

It remains Springfield’s “Home of Homemade.”

1911 S. Limestone St. and 2968 Derr Road

937-323-4900

www.schulersbakery.com

Second Place: Le Torte Dolci

36B N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

letortedolci.com

Third Place: Dunkin’

1931 S. Limestone St.

Phone: 937-505-3949

www.dunkindonuts.com

Best Employer

First Place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Wright-Patt Credit Union has been in the running for Best Employer for years, with a win in 2020 and a third-place finish last year.

The branch on North Bechtle Avenue offers a variety of services with a team that our voting has shown is dedicated to the business and to the city.

2097 N. Bechtle Ave.

800-762-0047

www.wpcu.coop

Second Place: Park National Bank

40 S. Limestone St.

937-324-6873

parknationalbank.com/location/springfield-downtown-office

Third Place: Springfield Regional Medical Center

100 Medical Center Dr.

937-523-1000

www.mercy.com/locations/hospitals/springfield/springfield-medical-center

Best Farmers Market Vendor

First Place: Gracie Bakes Cakes & More

Gracie Bakes Cakes & More offers cakes, cupcakes, cookies, oatmeal cream pies and more and has been involved in the farmers market for the first time this year.

Gracie Hemphill started baking about 10 years ago as a hobby, and that grew into the business. She works full-time as a health planner for the Clark County Health Department, and her love for bringing joy to people’s lives by baking has helped through the challenging times of the pandemic. When Gracie’s best friend moved back to Springfield, she encouraged Gracie to start selling her treats at the farmers market.

Graciebakesspringfield@gmail.com

Second Place: On the Rise

4177 Dialton Road

937-964-1402

ontherisefarm.org

Third Place: Annabelle’s Blooms

937-360-9280

www.facebook.com/AnnabellesBlooms

Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)

First Place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Wright-Patt Credit Union, which has a third straight win in Best Financial Services Firm, offers financial services to individuals, families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans and retirement solutions.

It has also been consistently involved in community sponsorships, getting involved with nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves, including Springfield.

2097 N. Bechtle Ave.

800-762-0047

www.wpcu.coop

Second Place: Park National Bank

40 S. Limestone St.

937-324-6873

parknationalbank.com/location/springfield-downtown-office

Third Place: NCF Savings Bank

Multiple locations

www.ncfsb.com

Best Florist

First Place: Schneider’s Florist & Flower Delivery

Schneider’s Florist, which has a fourth straight win in Best Florist, a family-owned and operated business, offers a variety of services including many types of floral arrangements, weddings, funeral designs, fruit baskets, gift baskets and more.

On its website, the business describes itself this way: “Because all of our customers are important, our professional staff is dedicated to making your experience a pleasant one. That is why we always go the extra mile to make your floral gift perfect.”

633 N. Limestone

937-323-4634

www.springfieldohioflorist.com

Second Place: Netts Floral Comany

1017 Pine St.

937-323-4101

www.nettsfloral.com

Third Place: Annabelle’s Blooms

937-360-9280

www.facebook.com/AnnabellesBlooms

Best Food Truck

First Place: Eat

This perennial favorite in Springfield is always serving a menu that matches the season and the weather. Made from scratch, those meals are served throughout the area, including breweries, festivals and more.

Keep up with the food truck on Facebook to see where they will be next to enjoy what they have to offer.

937-605-3417

EATfoodtruck@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/EverythingAlwaysTasty

Second Place: Christian Brothers Meat Company

937-604-9943

www.facebook.com/ChristianBrosMeatCompany

Third Place: Chido’s Tacos

937-521-9280

chidowonstacos@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/chidowonstacos

Best Gym/Yoga Studio

First Place: Springfield Health & Fitness

For the sixth straight time, Springfield Health & Wellness has won Best Gym/Yoga Studio.

The business takes pride in having the space and equipment available for anyone who wants to get in shape or improve their performance. Offerings include boxing fitness, fitness classes, powerlifting, body building and sports enhancement along with weight loss and general health work.

202 N. Limestone St.

937-325-9770

springfieldhealthandfitness.com

Second Place: Sunflower Yoga

120 S. Center St.

937-450-7280

www.sunfloweryogaspringfield.com

Third Place: Champion City CrossFit

1105 Upper Valley Pike

937-504-9226

championcitycrossfit.com

Best Historic Landmark

First Place: The Heritage Center of Clark County

The Heritage Center of Clark County has regularly been in contention for Best Historic Landmark, and this year it took the title.

The Heritage Center was originally Springfield’s City Hall and Marketplace, a municipal building constructed in 1890 and held city offices, a council chamber, an opera house, and a farmers’ market.

17 S. Fountain Ave.

937-324-0657

heritage.center

Second Place: Westcott House

85 South Greenmount Ave.

937-327-9291

www.westcotthouse.org

Third Place: Hartman Rock Garden

1905 Russell Ave.

info@hartmanrocks.org

hartmanrocks.org

Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

Best Ice Cream

First Place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

Young’s has won this category in the only two years of its existence. It famously makes its own ice cream right on site and identifies a flavor of the week to provide plenty of variety.

Here’s how they describe their process: Ice cream is made 5-10 gallons per batch, adding flavors throughout, before freezing it immediately as one of the key steps. The finished product is then moved to the store freezers, where it’s finally ready to serve.

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

youngsdairy.com

Second Place: Kone Korner

3709 St Paris Pike

937-390-2663

www.facebook.com/konekornerspringfieldohio

Third Place: Hershey Ice Cream Springfield

1538 Moorefield Road

937-342-1136

www.facebook.com/hersheyicecreamspringfield

Best Italian Food

First Place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant, now closed

Mic’s jumps to top spot this year after finishing in third place in the past two years.

The Italian offerings include all the favorites like lasagna, chicken parmesan, spaghetti, baked ziti and ravioli, among many others. The other thing you’ll like is the cost, with reasonably priced meals and plenty of atmosphere to make you enjoy the trip.

2384 Mechanicsburg Road

937-399-5074

www.facebook.com/pages/Mics-Italian-Restaurant/118756931472973

Second Place: Fratelli’s, now closed

42 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-9387

fratellisoh.com

Third Place: Salato Deli

40 N. Fountain Ave.

937-342-3938

salatodeli.com

Best Landscaper

First Place: Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping

Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping makes it five wins in the past six years in Best Landscaper.

As the company describes itself: “If you are looking to beautify your home with new landscape and/or patio/hardscape, we can develop your ideas into a creative, one-of-a-kind design that will meet your desire, but not exceed your budget. Our clients know that we will provide the best solutions for a more beautiful environment.”

8885 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna

937-568-0072

gillamlawncare.com

Second Place: So-Low Cuts Landscaping

4646 Eastridge Ave.

937-925-1516

www.solowcutslandscaping.com

Third Place: NewView Property Maintenance and Hardscapes

2400 Mechanicsburg Road

937-717-0861

www.facebook.com/newviewpm

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Best Local Event

First Place: Summer Arts Festival

Few things define the Springfield calendar like the Summer Arts Festival.

The 2022 event was the 56th, and it was back in full force after a cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and a shortened event in 2021. The 31 acts in 2022 made up the biggest lineup in years, which brought back a key piece of Springfield life.

937-324-2712

www.springfieldartscouncil.org

Second Place: Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Rally

800-757-1677

springfieldfoodtruck.com

Third Place: Holiday in the City

jkelly@greaterspringfield.com

937-521-1945

www.facebook.com/holidayinthecityspfld

Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio

First Place: Leithauser Photography

Operating for more than 20 years, Leithauser Photography offers options that are both in studio and on location. From high school senior photos to weddings to photos that will help businesses promote themselves, they work with clients to find the best option that works.

Most of all, Leithauser works to find the unique personality that can come out in each of their sessions.

15 Kramer Road

937-322-2212

www.leithauserphoto.com

Second Place: Village Photography

53 Club House Drive, South Charleston

937-215-6001

www.myvillagephotography.com

Third Place: Trina Jones Photography

trinajonesphotography@gmail.com

937-284-1845

www.facebook.com/trinajonesphotography

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Best Lunch Spot

First Place: COhatch Springfield

Just a few years into its existence in Springfield, COhatch has become a go-to spot for dining and other parts of Springfield life.

For all types of tastes, vendors include Ironworks Waffle Café, Crust & Company, the Painted Pepper, Hikari Moe Sushi and more for a great lunch experience at one of the most unique spaces in the city.

101 S. Fountain Ave.

contact@cohatch.com

springfield.cohatch.com

Second Place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

www.facebook.com/eatatcharlos

Third Place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

speakeasyramen.com

Best Mexican Food

First Place: Casa del Sabor

Casa del Sabor has been a finalist for years in Best Mexican Food, and this is its time to break out with a win.

The restaurant remains family owned, as it was when it was opened in January by two brothers and their family. Their focus is on good food and friendly service to make the restaurant one of the best in the Springfield area.

1200 Vester Ave.

937-342-9441

www.casadelsabormexicanrestaurant.com

Second Place: Los Mariachis

1815 E. Main St.

937-324-2066

mymariachisoh.com

Third Place: El Toro

2100 S. Limestone St. and 1781 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-325-7898 and 937-342-9015

www.eltorobarandgrill.com

Best New Business

First Place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

Charlo’s opened in July looking to provide American “heritage” style cooking, featuring an array of classic dishes and sandwiches, including shrimp and catfish po’ boys to hamburgers.

The location also showcases a small market, including locally sourced meat products, fresh vegetables, hot sauces and honey. The restaurant side of things also tries to source some ingredients locally or regionally as well.

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

www.facebook.com/eatatcharlos

Second Place: Firefly Boutique

28 N. Fountain Ave.

(937) 505-6061

www.fireflyboutiqueoh.com

Third Place: Salon Culture

1093 Upper Valley Pike

866-476-3241

shopsalonculture.com

Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner

First Place: Dr. Alper Sarihan, DO

Sarihan, who has won this category for the second straight year, was educated locally, graduating from Springfield North High School and Wittenberg University before earning his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He practices at Northside Family Physicians, which he co-founded in 1998.

From his bio: “He is currently Board Certified in Family Medicine. He and his wife, Jennifer, live in the Clark County area with their three children, Alexander, Drew, and Jillian.”

280 Red Coach Drive

937-399-3010

www.northsidefp.com/sarihan

Second Place: Dr. Stephen J. Oehlers, MD

2105 E. High St.

937-324-8200

www.mercy.com/find-a-doctor/physicians/stephen-j-oehlers/230142

Third Place: Dr. Thomas W. Ericksen, MD

1835 E. High St., Suite 3

937-328-9600

Best Pizza

First Place: Hickory Inn

It’s now six straight Best Pizza awards for Hickory Inn. A Springfield staple since it opened in 1947, patrons love the log cabin style and the selection of specialty pizzas.

From its website: “In keeping with the family ‘theme,’ the menu offers children’s selections, as well as sandwiches, soups and a variety of dinners and pizzas. At the cozy bar, patrons can enjoy a meal and watch a sporting event on the flat screen TV.”

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

www.thehickoryinn.com

Second Place: Station 1

325 Fountain Blvd.

937-324-3354

www.stationonespringfield.com

Third Place: Mikey’s Pizza

406 W. Harding Road

(937) 398-1700

www.facebook.com/mikeyspizzeria

Best Place for Kids Fun

First Place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

Young’s is the Best Place for Kids Fun for the sixth year, and it’s only getting more fun.

Some of the highlights include miniature golf, batting cages, barrel rides, driving range, a fast slide and more. Aside from the usual activities, Young’s offers special events throughout the year to give families great times together.

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

youngsdairy.com

Second Place: Splash Zone Aquatic Center

300 Eagle City Road

937-324-7665

ntprd.org/splash-zone

Third Place: Behind The Curtain Dance Studio

2312 Northmoor Drive

behindthecurtainds@aol.com

www.behindthecurtaindancestudio.com

Best Place to buy Springfield gifts

First Place: Champion City Guide & Supply

Champion City Guide & Supply capitalizes on Springfield’s rich history while creating a link to the area’s numerous heritage sites and tourism destinations. The custom-designed apparel is inspired by Springfield’s entrepreneurial spirit and legendary figures.

Offerings include clothes, hats, stickers, koozies, prints, mugs and much more to help you celebrate Springfield and what makes it great.

36 C North Fountain Ave.

937-521-1948

championcitysupply.com

Second Place: Rose City Boutique, now closed

15 E. Ward St.

937-203-8220

shoprosecity.com

Third Place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees

1402 N. Limestone St. and 32 N. Fountain Ave.

937-917-8276 and 937-717-0268

www.winanscandies.com

Best Place to Take Visitors

First Place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

Mother Stewart’s Brewing jumped from third to first place in Best Place to Take Visitors while also winning Best Bar/Brewpub this year.

Located in a historic warehouse in downtown Springfield, Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company is a production brewery and taproom with a gorgeous outdoor patio. Home to year-round community events and live music, the brewery has established itself as a central gathering space for the city.

102 W. Columbia St.

937-717-0618

www.motherstewartsbrewing.com

Second Place: COhatch Springfield

101 S Fountain Ave.

contact@cohatch.com

springfield.cohatch.com

Third Place: The Heritage Center of Clark County

17 S. Fountain Ave.

937-324-0657

heritage.center

Best Realtor/Real Estate Office

First Place: Coldwell Banker Heritage

Coldwell Banker Heritage is back on top of a category it won in 2019 and 2020.

From the company’s description: “Locally owned and globally connected, our philosophy is simple; honesty and integrity are the core of our success. We believe in being positive, professional and fun to provide better service to our clients and our community.”

331 Mount Vernon Ave.

937-322-0352

www.coldwellbanker.com

Second Place: Always Sunny Realty

1219 W. First St.

937-505-9233

alwayssunnyrealty.com

Third Place: Lagonda Creek Real Estate

2685 Derr Rd.

937-342-9995

www.lagondacreek.com

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

First Place: Speakeasy Ramen

After winning Best Lunch Spot last year and Best Dine-In Restaurant in 2020, Speakeasy Ramen won both Best Asian Food and Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner and placed in three other categories this year.

Its menu changes frequently with pan-Asian food and cocktails, plus it has music and a neighborhood feel. It regularly updates its fans on Instagram with what’s happening on the menu.

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

speakeasyramen.com

Second Place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

www.stellableubistro.com

Third Place: Cecil and Lime

227 E. Cecil St.

937-322-7950

www.cecilandlime.com

Best Salon/Spa

First Place: Bombshell Beauty Parlor

Bombshell Beauty Parlor has been a finalist for multiple years and has now risen to the top spot in Best Salon/Spa.

The category was one of the closest in the entire contest. As the company tells its potential clients: “Modern hair and nail salon located in downtown Springfield Ohio. We are proud to have the best colorists and nail techs in the area!”

20 W. Columbia St.

937-460-7217

www.facebook.com/BombshellBeautyParlor937

Second Place: Studio B Salon & Spa

306 N. Limestone St.

937-460-7244

studiob.salon

Third Place: Salon Culture

1093 Upper Valley Pike

866-476-3241

shopsalonculture.com

Best Steak

First Place: Cecil and Lime

Cecil and Lime jumped from second place to the top spot in Best Steak this year.

Among the selection of impressive entrees are filet mignon, ribeye and prime rib (on Fridays and Saturdays). They mix with offerings including rack of lamb, organic Scottish salmon, jumbo pork chops and chicken marsala, among others.

227 E. Cecil St.

937-322-7950

www.cecilandlime.com

Second Place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

www.stellableubistro.com

Third Place: Hickory Inn

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

www.thehickoryinn.com

Best Tattoo Artist

First Place: Ian Lonsway

When Ian, friends and clients posted that he was a finalist in Best of Springfield, the comments came in thanking him for his work with examples, including an extensive Harry Potter tattoo and a skeleton woman.

He regularly gets tagged on social media by clients who share his work, which spans a huge variety of types, shapes and colors with lots of praise coming his way.

www.facebook.com/ian.lonsway1

Second Place: Chris Powell Tattoos

122 E. Main St.

www.chrispowelltattoos.com

Third Place: Golden Peso Tattoo and Piercing

1588 E. Main St.

937-917-8418

www.facebook.com/goldenpesotattooshop

Best Wings/Chicken

First Place: Station 1

Station 1 jumped from third place to the top spot this year in Best Wings/Chicken, and it also won Best Bar Food.

The menu includes pizza, wings, sandwiches, salads and more. Aside from the food, it offers more than 50 beers on tap with usual favorites and other microbrews.

325 Fountain Blvd.

937-324-3354

www.stationonespringfield.com

Second Place: Roosters

1720 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-717-5409

roosterswings.com

Third Place: Buffalo Wild Wings

1960 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-390-9464

www.buffalowildwings.com