A look back at Best of Springfield 2022 winners before 2023 results revealed this week

We thought we would take a look back at the 2022 Best of Springfield winners this week before the 2023 contest results are revealed this week.
This year’s winners will be named Thursday evening at a sold-out celebration in downtown Springfield, and the Springfield News-Sun will post the winners on our website at 8 p.m. Thursday. Community members cast more than 123,000 votes this year in 50 categories.
The event is brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun. Thank you to everyone who got involved this year, and please help support these places that make Springfield a unique place to live.
In 2022, the community submitted more than 100,000 votes in 50 categories. Here are the winners and second- and third-place finishers.
Best Asian Food
First Place: Speakeasy Ramen
After winning Best Lunch Spot last year and Best Dine-In Restaurant in 2020, Speakeasy Ramen won both Best Asian Food and Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner and placed in three other categories this year.
Its menu changes frequently with pan-Asian food and cocktails, plus it has music and a neighborhood feel. It regularly updates its fans on Instagram with what’s happening on the menu.
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Second Place: Hung Lung
1059 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-325-0438
Third Place: Tasty Wok
1986 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-505-3613
Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility
First Place: Forest Glen Health Campus
Forest Glen Health Campus, a Trilogy Senior Living Community, is known for regularly adapting to keep its residents and clients safe and connected.
Services there include assisted living, long-term care, skilled nursing, The Legacy-Memory Care, transitional care, adult day services and independent living villas.
2150 Montego Drive
937-504-2756
Second Place: Oakwood Village
1500 Villa Road
937-390-9000
www.facebook.com/AventuraatOakwoodVillage
Third Place: Springfield Masonic Community
7 Masonic Drive
937-525-3067
Best Auto Repair
First Place: Rogers Garage
Rogers Garage has been a family-owned and operated facility in the Springfield area for 50 years. It offers the entire scope of services from tires and routine maintenance to complex repairs.
As the company says: “As your dealer replacement, we utilize the latest technology and diagnostic equipment to properly service, repair, and maintain all vehicle makes and models … whether you have a 1955 classic or a 2017 hybrid.”
4040 Saint Paris Pike
937-399-2570
Second Place: Hooten Automotive
2229 Larch St.
937-325-1116
Third Place: Zima Automotive
4800 Urbana Road
937-342-3911
Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer
First Place: Bill Marine Honda
Bill Marine Honda has won Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle dealer for the third straight year.
The company offers new vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, a service department and a parts department. As it tells its customers: “At our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs.”
579 E. North St.
888-720-0591
Second Place: Jay North
501 E. Columbia St.
937-325-3748
Third Place: SVG Buick GMC in Springfield
242 E. Columbia St.
937-504-2787
Best Bakery
First Place: Le Torte Dolci
Le Torte Dolci is a repeat winner in Best Bakery and also placed this year in Best Donuts.
In 2018, Le Torte Dolci was born, filled with tasty foods made fresh daily in small batches using quality locally sourced ingredients. The company bakes its pastries, breads and cakes fresh daily in small batches to ensure the best taste and experience.
36B N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Second Place: Schuler’s Bakery
1911 S. Limestone St. and 2968 Derr Road
937-323-4900
Third Place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts
1605 E. Main St.
937-450-3502
Best Band
First Place: Allison Road
The band describes itself like this: “Allison Road is female-fronted band that plays all of your favorite up-beat and current hits, as well as some classic rock, country, rock and pop to keep a good variety of genres in the mix! This band is sure to keep your dancing shoes warm and your ears happy!”
Members include: Alli Sarven (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Parker Fulk (lead guitar, backing vocals), Brandon Rinker (bass guitar, backing vocals), Ryan Stevens (rhythm guitar, vocals) and Spencer Garrett (drums, backing vocals).
www.facebook.com/AllisonRoadMusic
Second Place: American Landscape
theamericanlandscapeband@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/TheAmericanLandscapeBand
Third Place: Matt Clarkson Band
Best Bar Food
First Place: Station 1
Station 1 has won Best Bar Food for the third straight year, and it also won Best Wings/Chicken.
The menu includes pizza, wings, sandwiches, salads and more. Aside from the food, it offers more than 50 beers on tap with usual favorites and other microbrews.
325 Fountain Blvd.
937-324-3354
Second Place: O’Conners Irish Pub
2200 N Limestone St.
937-717-6915
www.facebook.com/pages/OConnors-Irish-Pub/133810413343466
Third Place: Bogeys At Rocky Lakes
3950 Springfield Xenia Road
937-322-3265
www.facebook.com/bogeys.bar.grill
Best Bar/Brewpub
First Place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing
This is the fourth straight win in Best Bar/Brewpub for Mother Stewart’s Brewing, which also won Best Place to Take Visitors this year.
Located in a historic warehouse in downtown Springfield, Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company is a production brewery and taproom with a gorgeous outdoor patio. Home to year-round community events and live music, the brewery has established itself as a central gathering space for the city.
102 W. Columbia St.
937-717-0618
Second Place: Station 1
325 Fountain Blvd.
937-324-3354
Third Place: O’Conners Irish Pub
2200 N Limestone St.
937-717-6915
www.facebook.com/pages/OConnors-Irish-Pub/133810413343466
Best Barbershop
First Place: East High Barber Co.
East High Barber Co. was opened in 2017 by a former firefighter with the hopes of fostering brotherhood, camaraderie, and relaxation in the city.
The old-school feel includes old-fashioned clippers and hair product bottles along with sports memorabilia to make the visit a complete experience. It also offers reduced prices for military, firefighters and police.
2429 East High St.
937-215-0804
Second Place: Beards & Beaus
601 W. North St.
937-505-1035
Third Place: Fresh - the barbershop
18 W. Main St.
937-605-1388
Best BBQ
First Place: Rudy’s Smokehouse
Rudy’s Smokehouse has won Best BBQ for the third straight year.
Meats at Rudy’s Smokehouse are smoked “low and slow” in the Old Hickory Pit Smokers to bring out all the great flavor and tenderness. They make all side dishes at Rudy’s to ensure a zesty, fresh accompaniment to your meal. Suggested meal: A full slab of ribs, cornbread and collard greens with a cold refreshing Pepsi to wash it down.
2222 S. Limestone St.
937-324-0884
Second Place: Christian Brothers Meat Company
937-604-9943
www.facebook.com/ChristianBrosMeatCompany
Third Place: All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy
1928 Mitchell Blvd.
937-505-1452
Best Breakfast
First Place: Ironworks Waffle Café
Ironworks is a repeat winner in Best Breakfast while also winning Best Brunch. Aside from Springfield’s historic metal industry, the “iron” in Ironworks also refers to the use of a waffle iron, and serves to illustrate the personal history of co-founders Marcy Nesselroade and her daughter Ellie Morgan.
During Marcy’s middle adulthood and Ellie’s childhood, their family spent several years abroad in Europe, and the waffles of Belgium and the Netherlands permanently captured their hearts. Marcy and Ellie are passionate about bringing the experience of European waffles to their hometown of Springfield.
101 S. Fountain Ave.
937-412-0200
Second Place: Olympic Coney Island
2039 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-505-6377
www.olympicconeyislandspringfield.com
Third Place: Mundy’s Diner
920 Selma Road
937-717-1726
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100032283897083
Best Brunch
First Place: Ironworks Waffle Café
Ironworks is a dual winner this year in Best Breakfast and Best Brunch.
The menu follows the restaurant’s theme of celebrating and supporting Springfield with names like The Davey Moore, The Johnny Lytle and The Lenski.
101 S. Fountain Ave.
937-412-0200
Second Place: Simon Kenton Inn
4690 Urbana Road
937-399-9950
Third Place: Mundy’s Diner
920 Selma Road
937-717-1726
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100032283897083
Best Burger
First Place: The Ridgewood Café
The Ridgewood Café has jumped from second place to the top spot in Best Burger this year.
That’s among the breakfast, lunch and dinner menus offered, which include all of your favorites. But the burger shines, with a mix of traditional tastes and some specialties, including the Beyond Burger, the 100% plant-based burger served with pico de gallo and the Straw Hat Burger, which is covered in Gouda Guinness beer cheese and frizzled onions, among other choices.
1647 N. Plum St.
937-390-1119
www.facebook.com/RidgewoodCafeSpringfield
Second Place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
45 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-1066
Third Place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Best Chili
First Place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant, now closed
One visitor from Youngstown wrote of visiting Mic’s Italian Restaurant: “The chili was wonderful!”
That’s just one part of the restaurant that makes house-made meals fresh with specials and daily soups. It also has a history in Springfield that stretches back to the late 1980s.
2384 Mechanicsburg Road
937-399-5074
www.facebook.com/pages/Mics-Italian-Restaurant/118756931472973
Second Place: The Ridgewood Cafe
1647 N. Plum St.
937-390-1119
www.facebook.com/RidgewoodCafeSpringfield
Third Place: Olympic Coney Island
2039 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-505-6377
www.olympicconeyislandspringfield.com
Best Chinese Food
First Place: Golden Chopsticks
Golden Chopsticks has returned to the winner’s position it held in 2020 after finishing in second place last year.
As the restaurant says: “Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.”
2973 Derr Road
937-390-7818
Second Place: Hung Lung
1059 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-325-0438
Third Place: Tasty Wok
1986 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-505-3613
Best Chocolates
First Place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees
Winans has won other categories in the past, but this is the first time it has been on top of Best Chocolates.
The company notes on its website that Max Winans opened Winans Carriage House Candies with his brother, Dick, in a historic carriage house in October 1961. They made hardtack and hand-dipped chocolates, and the company grew from there. So this year’s award honors the company’s roots.
1402 N. Limestone St. and 32 N. Fountain Ave.
937-917-8276 and 937-717-0268
Second Place: The Peanut Shoppe
1576 E. Main St.
937-323-2591
Third Place: Smith’s Market
1540 Moorefield Road
937-342-1136
Best Cocktail
First Place: The Market Bar
The Market Bar has repeated as the winner in Best Cocktail.
Two friends with similar music taste and appreciation of art decided to open The Market Bar in 2020 to give Springfield a new downtown hangout space. It features handcrafted cocktails and live entertainment.
While drinking up to a dozen different cocktail choices, visitors experience music options including local acts and other unique things to do.
101 S. Fountain Ave.
Second Place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Third Place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Best Coffeehouse
First Place: Scout’s Café
Scout’s has now won Best Coffeehouse for four of the past five years.
It offers a mix of traditional favorites with specialties for people of all tastes. The tastes mix with the atmosphere to make for a unique Springfield experience, including the regular string of food trucks that fill the schedule for food offerings.
1399 Moorefield Road
937-505-0660
Second Place: Coffee Expressions
1111 N. Plum St., Suite 1
937-323-5282
www.coffeeexpressionsspringfield.com
Third Place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees
1402 N. Limestone St. and 32 N. Fountain Ave.
937-917-8276 and 937-717-0268
Best Contractor/Construction Firm
First Place: Kapp Construction Inc.
Kapp Construction has won Best Contactor/Construction Firm in four of the past five contests. It was founded in 1985 to “deliver quality projects that exceed customer expectations and create the greatest value for the construction consumer.”
The company’s services include design/build, general contracting, construction management, renovation/remodeling and maintenance and service contracts.
29 Mt. Vernon Ave.
937-324-0134
Second Place: Beedy Plumbing
2200 Southbury St.
937-605-0177
www.facebook.com/beedyplumbing
Third Place: Berger Construction Services
50 Walnut Road, Medway
937-727-4515
Best Customer Service
First Place: Scout’s Café
Scout’s has annually been a competitor in Best Customer Service, including wins in 2018 and 2020.
The business regularly gets involved in community activities with people committed to Springfield. The cafe is operated by a group of Springfield families looking to invest in the area, which benefits all residents.
1399 Moorefield Road
937-505-0660
Second Place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees
1402 N. Limestone St. and 32 N. Fountain Ave.
937-917-8276 and 937-717-0268
Third Place: Park National Bank
40 S. Limestone St.
937-324-6873
parknationalbank.com/location/springfield-downtown-office
Best Dental Professional
First Place: North Spring Dental
North Spring Dental takes the crown in Best Dental Professional for the fourth time in the past five years.
Services include general dentistry, orthodontic dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and pediatric dentistry. The leadership and staff are well-known for getting involved in community groups and activities, including the Springfield Youth Symphony, the Westcott House Foundation, the Springfield Arts Council and more.
4937 Middle Urbana Road
937-399-3800
Second Place: Springfield Smiles
1980 Kingsgate Road, Suite A
937-390-3077
Third Place: Cochran Family Dentistry: Kevin P. Cochran, DDS
253 Hampton Place
937-399-9777
Best Dine-In Restaurant
First Place: Stella Bleu Bistro
Stella Bleu Bistro won the award for Best New Business in 2019 and has continued to shine since, with a second straight crown in Best Dine-In Restaurant.
With space in the historic Bushnell Building, the restaurant has a casual fine-dining experience with weekly specials. The patio with live music available just adds to the ambience.
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Second Place: Cecil and Lime
227 E. Cecil St.
937-322-7950
Third Place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Best DJ
First Place: DJ Chill
It’s a fifth straight win as Best DJ for DJ Chill.
DJ Chill offers Not So Loud silent parties with silent disco, photo booths and DJ service for three parties in one. Services include “Wedding, Silent Disco, Mobile/Video DJ, entertaining clients and guests with genres ranging from country, hip hop, dance, pop and radio music, to oldies.”
937-631-0986
Second Place: DJ House
937-450-1124
Third Place: DJ Mike Reelz
937-631-2919
www.facebook.com/people/DJ-Mike-Reelz/100076335683980
Best Donuts
First Place: Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.
Schuler’s, which racked up its second straight win in Best Donuts, began operation in 1937 and has served generations in Springfield with a wide selection of sweet treats. With a story that has grown up along with the city, it offers more than five dozen options for donuts, pastries, cakes, cookies, brownies and more.
It remains Springfield’s “Home of Homemade.”
1911 S. Limestone St. and 2968 Derr Road
937-323-4900
Second Place: Le Torte Dolci
36B N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Third Place: Dunkin’
1931 S. Limestone St.
Phone: 937-505-3949
Best Employer
First Place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
Wright-Patt Credit Union has been in the running for Best Employer for years, with a win in 2020 and a third-place finish last year.
The branch on North Bechtle Avenue offers a variety of services with a team that our voting has shown is dedicated to the business and to the city.
2097 N. Bechtle Ave.
800-762-0047
Second Place: Park National Bank
40 S. Limestone St.
937-324-6873
parknationalbank.com/location/springfield-downtown-office
Third Place: Springfield Regional Medical Center
100 Medical Center Dr.
937-523-1000
www.mercy.com/locations/hospitals/springfield/springfield-medical-center
Best Farmers Market Vendor
First Place: Gracie Bakes Cakes & More
Gracie Bakes Cakes & More offers cakes, cupcakes, cookies, oatmeal cream pies and more and has been involved in the farmers market for the first time this year.
Gracie Hemphill started baking about 10 years ago as a hobby, and that grew into the business. She works full-time as a health planner for the Clark County Health Department, and her love for bringing joy to people’s lives by baking has helped through the challenging times of the pandemic. When Gracie’s best friend moved back to Springfield, she encouraged Gracie to start selling her treats at the farmers market.
Graciebakesspringfield@gmail.com
Second Place: On the Rise
4177 Dialton Road
937-964-1402
Third Place: Annabelle’s Blooms
937-360-9280
www.facebook.com/AnnabellesBlooms
Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)
First Place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
Wright-Patt Credit Union, which has a third straight win in Best Financial Services Firm, offers financial services to individuals, families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans and retirement solutions.
It has also been consistently involved in community sponsorships, getting involved with nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves, including Springfield.
2097 N. Bechtle Ave.
800-762-0047
Second Place: Park National Bank
40 S. Limestone St.
937-324-6873
parknationalbank.com/location/springfield-downtown-office
Third Place: NCF Savings Bank
Multiple locations
Best Florist
First Place: Schneider’s Florist & Flower Delivery
Schneider’s Florist, which has a fourth straight win in Best Florist, a family-owned and operated business, offers a variety of services including many types of floral arrangements, weddings, funeral designs, fruit baskets, gift baskets and more.
On its website, the business describes itself this way: “Because all of our customers are important, our professional staff is dedicated to making your experience a pleasant one. That is why we always go the extra mile to make your floral gift perfect.”
633 N. Limestone
937-323-4634
www.springfieldohioflorist.com
Second Place: Netts Floral Comany
1017 Pine St.
937-323-4101
Third Place: Annabelle’s Blooms
937-360-9280
www.facebook.com/AnnabellesBlooms
Best Food Truck
First Place: Eat
This perennial favorite in Springfield is always serving a menu that matches the season and the weather. Made from scratch, those meals are served throughout the area, including breweries, festivals and more.
Keep up with the food truck on Facebook to see where they will be next to enjoy what they have to offer.
937-605-3417
www.facebook.com/EverythingAlwaysTasty
Second Place: Christian Brothers Meat Company
937-604-9943
www.facebook.com/ChristianBrosMeatCompany
Third Place: Chido’s Tacos
937-521-9280
www.facebook.com/chidowonstacos
Best Gym/Yoga Studio
First Place: Springfield Health & Fitness
For the sixth straight time, Springfield Health & Wellness has won Best Gym/Yoga Studio.
The business takes pride in having the space and equipment available for anyone who wants to get in shape or improve their performance. Offerings include boxing fitness, fitness classes, powerlifting, body building and sports enhancement along with weight loss and general health work.
202 N. Limestone St.
937-325-9770
springfieldhealthandfitness.com
Second Place: Sunflower Yoga
120 S. Center St.
937-450-7280
www.sunfloweryogaspringfield.com
Third Place: Champion City CrossFit
1105 Upper Valley Pike
937-504-9226
Best Historic Landmark
First Place: The Heritage Center of Clark County
The Heritage Center of Clark County has regularly been in contention for Best Historic Landmark, and this year it took the title.
The Heritage Center was originally Springfield’s City Hall and Marketplace, a municipal building constructed in 1890 and held city offices, a council chamber, an opera house, and a farmers’ market.
17 S. Fountain Ave.
937-324-0657
Second Place: Westcott House
85 South Greenmount Ave.
937-327-9291
Third Place: Hartman Rock Garden
1905 Russell Ave.
Best Ice Cream
First Place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
Young’s has won this category in the only two years of its existence. It famously makes its own ice cream right on site and identifies a flavor of the week to provide plenty of variety.
Here’s how they describe their process: Ice cream is made 5-10 gallons per batch, adding flavors throughout, before freezing it immediately as one of the key steps. The finished product is then moved to the store freezers, where it’s finally ready to serve.
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
Second Place: Kone Korner
3709 St Paris Pike
937-390-2663
www.facebook.com/konekornerspringfieldohio
Third Place: Hershey Ice Cream Springfield
1538 Moorefield Road
937-342-1136
www.facebook.com/hersheyicecreamspringfield
Best Italian Food
First Place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant, now closed
Mic’s jumps to top spot this year after finishing in third place in the past two years.
The Italian offerings include all the favorites like lasagna, chicken parmesan, spaghetti, baked ziti and ravioli, among many others. The other thing you’ll like is the cost, with reasonably priced meals and plenty of atmosphere to make you enjoy the trip.
2384 Mechanicsburg Road
937-399-5074
www.facebook.com/pages/Mics-Italian-Restaurant/118756931472973
Second Place: Fratelli’s, now closed
42 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-9387
Third Place: Salato Deli
40 N. Fountain Ave.
937-342-3938
Best Landscaper
First Place: Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping
Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping makes it five wins in the past six years in Best Landscaper.
As the company describes itself: “If you are looking to beautify your home with new landscape and/or patio/hardscape, we can develop your ideas into a creative, one-of-a-kind design that will meet your desire, but not exceed your budget. Our clients know that we will provide the best solutions for a more beautiful environment.”
8885 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna
937-568-0072
Second Place: So-Low Cuts Landscaping
4646 Eastridge Ave.
937-925-1516
Third Place: NewView Property Maintenance and Hardscapes
2400 Mechanicsburg Road
937-717-0861
Best Local Event
First Place: Summer Arts Festival
Few things define the Springfield calendar like the Summer Arts Festival.
The 2022 event was the 56th, and it was back in full force after a cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and a shortened event in 2021. The 31 acts in 2022 made up the biggest lineup in years, which brought back a key piece of Springfield life.
937-324-2712
www.springfieldartscouncil.org
Second Place: Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Rally
800-757-1677
Third Place: Holiday in the City
937-521-1945
www.facebook.com/holidayinthecityspfld
Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio
First Place: Leithauser Photography
Operating for more than 20 years, Leithauser Photography offers options that are both in studio and on location. From high school senior photos to weddings to photos that will help businesses promote themselves, they work with clients to find the best option that works.
Most of all, Leithauser works to find the unique personality that can come out in each of their sessions.
15 Kramer Road
937-322-2212
Second Place: Village Photography
53 Club House Drive, South Charleston
937-215-6001
Third Place: Trina Jones Photography
trinajonesphotography@gmail.com
937-284-1845
www.facebook.com/trinajonesphotography
Best Lunch Spot
First Place: COhatch Springfield
Just a few years into its existence in Springfield, COhatch has become a go-to spot for dining and other parts of Springfield life.
For all types of tastes, vendors include Ironworks Waffle Café, Crust & Company, the Painted Pepper, Hikari Moe Sushi and more for a great lunch experience at one of the most unique spaces in the city.
101 S. Fountain Ave.
Second Place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
45 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-1066
Third Place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Best Mexican Food
First Place: Casa del Sabor
Casa del Sabor has been a finalist for years in Best Mexican Food, and this is its time to break out with a win.
The restaurant remains family owned, as it was when it was opened in January by two brothers and their family. Their focus is on good food and friendly service to make the restaurant one of the best in the Springfield area.
1200 Vester Ave.
937-342-9441
www.casadelsabormexicanrestaurant.com
Second Place: Los Mariachis
1815 E. Main St.
937-324-2066
Third Place: El Toro
2100 S. Limestone St. and 1781 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-325-7898 and 937-342-9015
Best New Business
First Place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
Charlo’s opened in July looking to provide American “heritage” style cooking, featuring an array of classic dishes and sandwiches, including shrimp and catfish po’ boys to hamburgers.
The location also showcases a small market, including locally sourced meat products, fresh vegetables, hot sauces and honey. The restaurant side of things also tries to source some ingredients locally or regionally as well.
45 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-1066
Second Place: Firefly Boutique
28 N. Fountain Ave.
(937) 505-6061
Third Place: Salon Culture
1093 Upper Valley Pike
866-476-3241
Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner
First Place: Dr. Alper Sarihan, DO
Sarihan, who has won this category for the second straight year, was educated locally, graduating from Springfield North High School and Wittenberg University before earning his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He practices at Northside Family Physicians, which he co-founded in 1998.
From his bio: “He is currently Board Certified in Family Medicine. He and his wife, Jennifer, live in the Clark County area with their three children, Alexander, Drew, and Jillian.”
280 Red Coach Drive
937-399-3010
Second Place: Dr. Stephen J. Oehlers, MD
2105 E. High St.
937-324-8200
www.mercy.com/find-a-doctor/physicians/stephen-j-oehlers/230142
Third Place: Dr. Thomas W. Ericksen, MD
1835 E. High St., Suite 3
937-328-9600
Best Pizza
First Place: Hickory Inn
It’s now six straight Best Pizza awards for Hickory Inn. A Springfield staple since it opened in 1947, patrons love the log cabin style and the selection of specialty pizzas.
From its website: “In keeping with the family ‘theme,’ the menu offers children’s selections, as well as sandwiches, soups and a variety of dinners and pizzas. At the cozy bar, patrons can enjoy a meal and watch a sporting event on the flat screen TV.”
652 N. Limestone St.
937-323-1779
Second Place: Station 1
325 Fountain Blvd.
937-324-3354
Third Place: Mikey’s Pizza
406 W. Harding Road
(937) 398-1700
www.facebook.com/mikeyspizzeria
Best Place for Kids Fun
First Place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
Young’s is the Best Place for Kids Fun for the sixth year, and it’s only getting more fun.
Some of the highlights include miniature golf, batting cages, barrel rides, driving range, a fast slide and more. Aside from the usual activities, Young’s offers special events throughout the year to give families great times together.
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
Second Place: Splash Zone Aquatic Center
300 Eagle City Road
937-324-7665
Third Place: Behind The Curtain Dance Studio
2312 Northmoor Drive
www.behindthecurtaindancestudio.com
Best Place to buy Springfield gifts
First Place: Champion City Guide & Supply
Champion City Guide & Supply capitalizes on Springfield’s rich history while creating a link to the area’s numerous heritage sites and tourism destinations. The custom-designed apparel is inspired by Springfield’s entrepreneurial spirit and legendary figures.
Offerings include clothes, hats, stickers, koozies, prints, mugs and much more to help you celebrate Springfield and what makes it great.
36 C North Fountain Ave.
937-521-1948
Second Place: Rose City Boutique, now closed
15 E. Ward St.
937-203-8220
Third Place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees
1402 N. Limestone St. and 32 N. Fountain Ave.
937-917-8276 and 937-717-0268
Best Place to Take Visitors
First Place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing
Mother Stewart’s Brewing jumped from third to first place in Best Place to Take Visitors while also winning Best Bar/Brewpub this year.
Located in a historic warehouse in downtown Springfield, Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company is a production brewery and taproom with a gorgeous outdoor patio. Home to year-round community events and live music, the brewery has established itself as a central gathering space for the city.
102 W. Columbia St.
937-717-0618
Second Place: COhatch Springfield
101 S Fountain Ave.
Third Place: The Heritage Center of Clark County
17 S. Fountain Ave.
937-324-0657
Best Realtor/Real Estate Office
First Place: Coldwell Banker Heritage
Coldwell Banker Heritage is back on top of a category it won in 2019 and 2020.
From the company’s description: “Locally owned and globally connected, our philosophy is simple; honesty and integrity are the core of our success. We believe in being positive, professional and fun to provide better service to our clients and our community.”
331 Mount Vernon Ave.
937-322-0352
Second Place: Always Sunny Realty
1219 W. First St.
937-505-9233
Third Place: Lagonda Creek Real Estate
2685 Derr Rd.
937-342-9995
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
First Place: Speakeasy Ramen
After winning Best Lunch Spot last year and Best Dine-In Restaurant in 2020, Speakeasy Ramen won both Best Asian Food and Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner and placed in three other categories this year.
Its menu changes frequently with pan-Asian food and cocktails, plus it has music and a neighborhood feel. It regularly updates its fans on Instagram with what’s happening on the menu.
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Second Place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Third Place: Cecil and Lime
227 E. Cecil St.
937-322-7950
Best Salon/Spa
First Place: Bombshell Beauty Parlor
Bombshell Beauty Parlor has been a finalist for multiple years and has now risen to the top spot in Best Salon/Spa.
The category was one of the closest in the entire contest. As the company tells its potential clients: “Modern hair and nail salon located in downtown Springfield Ohio. We are proud to have the best colorists and nail techs in the area!”
20 W. Columbia St.
937-460-7217
www.facebook.com/BombshellBeautyParlor937
Second Place: Studio B Salon & Spa
306 N. Limestone St.
937-460-7244
Third Place: Salon Culture
1093 Upper Valley Pike
866-476-3241
Best Steak
First Place: Cecil and Lime
Cecil and Lime jumped from second place to the top spot in Best Steak this year.
Among the selection of impressive entrees are filet mignon, ribeye and prime rib (on Fridays and Saturdays). They mix with offerings including rack of lamb, organic Scottish salmon, jumbo pork chops and chicken marsala, among others.
227 E. Cecil St.
937-322-7950
Second Place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Third Place: Hickory Inn
652 N. Limestone St.
937-323-1779
Best Tattoo Artist
First Place: Ian Lonsway
When Ian, friends and clients posted that he was a finalist in Best of Springfield, the comments came in thanking him for his work with examples, including an extensive Harry Potter tattoo and a skeleton woman.
He regularly gets tagged on social media by clients who share his work, which spans a huge variety of types, shapes and colors with lots of praise coming his way.
Second Place: Chris Powell Tattoos
122 E. Main St.
Third Place: Golden Peso Tattoo and Piercing
1588 E. Main St.
937-917-8418
www.facebook.com/goldenpesotattooshop
Best Wings/Chicken
First Place: Station 1
Station 1 jumped from third place to the top spot this year in Best Wings/Chicken, and it also won Best Bar Food.
The menu includes pizza, wings, sandwiches, salads and more. Aside from the food, it offers more than 50 beers on tap with usual favorites and other microbrews.
325 Fountain Blvd.
937-324-3354
Second Place: Roosters
1720 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-717-5409
Third Place: Buffalo Wild Wings
1960 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-390-9464
