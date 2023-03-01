Clark County has had 17 tornadoes since 2000: Where they touched down

Clark County has had 17 tornadoes touch down in the 2000s, all of them since 2007, according to National Weather Service data reviewed by the Springfield News-Sun.
The NWS of Wilmington on Tuesday confirmed a tornado touched down north of New Carlisle on Monday, an EF-1, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 90-95 mph.
Here are the dates, strength and places of tornadoes the NWS reported for Clark County since 2007:
Feb. 27, 2023: EF-1, north of New Carlisle;
June 8, 2022: EF-1, North Hampton;
April 14, 2019: EF-0, Eagle City;
April 12, 2019: EF-0, Plattsburg;
April 12, 2019: EF-0, near South Charleston;
Feb. 7, 2019: EF-0, Pitchin;
April 3, 2018: EF-1, near South Charleston;
Nov. 5, 2017: EF-1, South Vienna;
May 24, 2017: EF-1, Park Layne;
May 24, 2017: EF-0, Crystal Lakes;
April 5, 2017: EF-0, Rockway;
April 5, 2017: EF-0, Enon;
April 2, 2015: EF-0, New Carlisle airport;
May 23, 2011: EF-1, Moorefield Twp.;
April 27, 2011: EF-0, New Carlisle;
May 8, 2008: EF-0, Selma;
May 15, 2007: EF-0, Springfield.