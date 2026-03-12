A guide to Clark and Champaign St. Patrick’s Day events

Friday, March 13

Brandeberry Winery, 5118 W Jackson Road, Enon, St. Patrick’s Day Puppy Floral Arrangement Class benefiting the Clark County SPCA. Hollon Flowers will run a class on making a carnation puppy arrangement. Tickets are $55 per person. Seating is limited. Call or text Carolyn to secure your spot and pay in advance.

Sip & Dipity, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, Feeling Lucky Paint Party, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Paint a St. Patrick’s Day gnome. Tickets are $45. No experience necessary. Reserve your seat on the Sip & Dipity website.

Hart’s Hen House, 127 S Springfield St., St. Paris, Shake Your Shamrocks Party 6–9 p.m. Sounds of Champaign DJ Services provides music while shops stay open late. There will be a mocktail bar, photo booths, and sidewalk sales.

Saturday, March 14

The State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, 3rd Annual Temps St. Patrick’s Day Blowout, doors open at 4 p.m., show starts at 5 p.m. Featuring live music from Kills Patrick, A Band Called Dreamland, and Rose City Riot, with The Temps headlining. Food trucks on site. Tickets $20 advance, $25 at the door.

Brandeberry Winery, 5118 W Jackson Road, Enon, St. Patrick’s Day Party with Beards & Barley, 4:30–9 p.m. Beards & Barley performs 5:30–8:30 p.m. Freddie’s Franks & Burgers on site 4:30–8:30 p.m. Green wine and slushies available. Seating is first come, first served.

Bogey’s at Rocky Lakes, 3914 Springfield Xenia Road, Springfield, St. Patrick’s Day Party, all day. Green beer and drink specials flow all day. Hours are 11-11 p.m. The Fleezs perform at 7 p.m. Free Irish stew and snacks available starting at 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits, 2369 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield, Grand Reopening St. Patrick’s Day Party, 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Limited breakfast menu 9 a.m.–noon; full lunch, dinner and Irish specialty menu from 11 a.m. Live music in the back room: Hitchhikers Band at 11 a.m., Vinyl Vultures at 3 p.m. and Allison Road Trio at 7 p.m. $5 covers music for the day.

Tuesday, March 17

O’Connor’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Kegs & Eggs All-Day Party, 8 a.m. until close. Kegs & Eggs at 8 a.m., traditional Celtic music at 9 a.m. Traditional Irish food, bagpiper Eric and the Jameson Girls throughout the day. Live music from the Hitchhikers Band as well, Azphalt Dazy at 2 p.m., My Sister Sarah at 6 p.m. and DJ Static at 8 p.m. $10 cover.

Lacy’s Sports Stop, 1520 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield, St. Patrick’s Day Party, all day. Green beer, Guinness on tap, Irish food and drink specials all day. Games start at 5 p.m. with prize baskets for winners. Mike Riehle performs two acoustic sets with DJ music in between starting at 7 p.m.

Food Fusion, 1805 W. First St., Springfield, St. Patrick’s Day Taco Tuesday, 11–10 p.m. Celebrating the holiday with specials on green draft beer, guacamole and chips, enchiladas verde and tacos.

Chubby McGee’s, 745 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield, St. Patrick’s Day Party starting at 12 p.m. with green beer, drinks, and music to ring in the holiday.

Wednesday, March 19

Choices in Community Living, 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield, St. Patrick’s Day Bingo Night, 6–8 p.m. Choices provides adult day services for individuals with developmental disabilities. Prizes, raffles and refreshments throughout the evening. Tickets $2 at the door. Doors open 5:45 p.m. and games begin 6:15 p.m. RSVP to attend.