A cappella stars Six Appeal to play Gloria Theatre in Urbana

The group Six Appeal has captured two a cappella world championships, played multiple Vanity Fair Oscar parties on the red carpet, and performed in 49 states and 11 countries.

Count Urbana as the group’s upcoming destination as Six Appeal brings a blend of everything from 1970s funk to ‘90s moody music with their unique a cappella sound at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gloria Theatre.

The show is presented as part of the Stars on Stage concert series, and tickets are still available. It is appropriate for all audiences.

Six Appeal formed between 2006-2010 at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., when six friends from places as diverse as North Dakota, Minnesota, Hawaii, New York and Texas found harmony in multiple ways.

“It was a full-time job, but what we wanted to have happen did with a lot of hard work,” said Jordan Roll, Six Appeal tenor and co-founder.

It meant starting out at county fairs in places like Nebraska, Texas and Minnesota, but it boosted their exposure. At the same time, a cappella got a huge rise in popularity from movies like the “Pitch Perfect” series, the television hit “Glee” and groups such as Pentatonix bringing the form to mass audiences.

“It’s magic, the purest form of music and harmony on the oldest instrument in the world – the voice,” Roll said.

Six Appeal averaged 200-230 shows from 2014-2016 and set them up for a cappella world championship wins in 2018 and 2019. Along the way they collaborated with notable performers including Andy Grammer, Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins.

The group got its name from a vanity license plate Roll would see on his way to high school each day in North Dakota. After they became famous, the vanity plate’s owner gave Roll and the group that same plate as a tribute.

Roll said the show will feature a lot of harmony and fun for all ages with a collection of songs they like and think the audience will also like, along with stories and a general good vibe.

Opening the show will be Viva Voce, a part of the award-winning Columbus International Children’s Choir, that has performed at the White House, Vatican and Carnegie Hall. Roll said Six Appeal is excited to join Viva Voce for a song he hinted will make the audience “Happy.”

“We spend a lot of time in Ohio, we’ve had good audiences that appreciate our music there,” Roll said.

The Stars on Stage Series will have two more acts in its first season: Chicago tribute band Brass Transit on Oct. 7 and Ernie Haase and Signature Sound’s A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour on Dec. 8-9.

HOW TO GO

What: Six Appeal

Where: Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Admission: $27-47

More info: gloriatheatre.org/ or 937-653-4853