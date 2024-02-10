82-year-old Springfield man dies in 2-car crash in Champaign County

Winnenburg was headed north on Upper Valley Pike in a 2007 Lexus when he struck a 2010 Ford Edge driven by Walter J. Woomer, 42, of St. Paris that attempted to turn left toward County Line Road.

The impact forced the Lexus to spin off the east side of the road before coming to rest in a field.

The Ford remained on the road. Woomer and a boy riding in the car with him did not need to be taken to a hospital following the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.