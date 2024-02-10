82-year-old Springfield man dies in 2-car crash in Champaign County

News
By
18 minutes ago
X

An 82-year-old Springfield man was killed Thursday evening in a two-car crash in Champaign County.

George “Pete” Winnenburg was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened around 6 p.m. on Valley Pike at Storms Creek Road in Mad River Twp., according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Winnenburg was headed north on Upper Valley Pike in a 2007 Lexus when he struck a 2010 Ford Edge driven by Walter J. Woomer, 42, of St. Paris that attempted to turn left toward County Line Road.

The impact forced the Lexus to spin off the east side of the road before coming to rest in a field.

The Ford remained on the road. Woomer and a boy riding in the car with him did not need to be taken to a hospital following the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Students to get ‘real world’ training in help build Habitat for...
2
Sports gambling addiction is up in Ohio since legalization; nonprofit...
3
Area WWII veteran honored with Distinguished Flying Cross turns 100
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top