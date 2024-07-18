8 community gardens, neighborhood parks to be featured in South Side in Bloom

“South Side in Bloom shows the creative ways South Springfield residents and friends are renewing or repurposing abandoned, vacant, or underused land,” organizer Steve Schlather said, explaining that some were once vacant lots, places that have received new life.

A new feature this year includes area artists doing live paintings at three locations, including Kim Staggen at Auburn J. Tolliver Memorial Peace Garden, Morris Howard at the Gammon House and Jen Perkins at Covenant UMC Community Garden.

Visitors can also win prizes by completing check-off cards that will be available at each location. As people visit each spot, they can get their card stamped to show they were there. Four stamps will get you a gift bag with goodies and enters you in a drawing to win one of the paintings, which will all be donated by the artists. The cards must be turned in at the three spots where the artists will be working.

In addition to these new activities, the event will offer a variety of activities at the different sites such as grilling of fresh vegetables, cooking and gardening lessons, children’s activities and crafts, music, tours, books, face painting, farm stand, self-guided scavenger hunt and more.

The places included for South Side in Blood include:

Auburn J. Tolliver Memorial Peace Garden, 1626 S. Limestone St.: Brian Keith and his family created this garden to provide a restful and beautiful spot alongside the main thoroughfare into south Springfield. The garden is named for Brian’s great-grandfather, a civil rights activist.

Covenant UMC Community Garden, W. 529 Johnny Lytle Ave.: The church started this garden in 2020 to provide produce for a deprived community on the South Side. The garden provides produce for Open Hands Free Pantry, the community and the congregation at Covenant United Methodist Church.

Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place: This National Historic site is one of only three Underground Railroad stops still in existence in Ohio that was owned and operated by a free person of color.

Grand Avenue Family Park, 349 W. Grand Ave.: One of three neighborhood parks developed by the Conscious Connect CDC, this spot includes a basketball court, a “little library,” benches and landscaping.

Hartman Rock Garden, 1905 Russell Ave.: This rock garden has been welcoming visitors since 1932. While it’s known for its concrete and stone art, flowers were Ben Hartman’s first true passion. The day will include new self-guided tours, special tours and programs for kids, and a flower scavenger hunt.

Jefferson Street Oasis, 1027 W. High St.: At this site, visitors can explore 2.5 acres of garden plots available for anyone to cultivate on a first-come basis. It also includes a herb garden, pastured chickens, children’s cottage and a greenhouse. The tour coincides with the annual “Grilling in the Garden,” when visitors can enjoy freshly cooked vegetables, pizza, and sweet corn.

Melrose Acres Urban Agriculture Project, 1030 McCain Ave.: Springfield Ohio Urban Plantfolk is developing this site for urban agriculture using no-till methods in the garden to support soil health. Come experience chicken tractors, 3D deer fencing, beehives, hoop house trellis production, and an insect house in a naturalized setting.

Promise Neighborhood Visioning Garden, 1217 Linden Ave.: This garden offers free garden plots to neighborhood residents, a community recreation and meeting place, and a variety of programming. This includes food and nutrition classes, a summer nature camp for youth, and food distribution to neighbors and church and partner organizations.

South Side in Bloom is supported by several sponsors including the city of Springfield, Clark County Solid Waste District, Conscious Connect CDC, Promise Neighborhood, and the Turner Foundation.

Maps, addresses of the tour stops, and other information are available at southsideinbloom.com or the Facebook page.