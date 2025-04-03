50-year-old man found dead behind former Springfield pizza place identified

ajc.com

News
By
1 hour ago
X

A 50-year-old man was found dead last week behind a former Springfield pizza business, and county investigators are still working to find the cause.

Officers were checking the area for a different call at 3:11 a.m. on March 27 when they found a man, identified as Jeffrey Allen Bogard, lying face down behind Pizza-N-Stuff, 435 W. High St., according to a Springfield police report.

The pizza business has been closed for about a year, but police had not been called to that location for several months, officials said.

ExploreEmpty Bowls fundraiser coming to Champaign County this week

“Mr. Bogard was observed to be unresponsive and stiff to the touch. Officers rolled Mr. Bogard to his back and observed rigor mortis to have set in,” the police report stated.

Bogard was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:18 a.m., but the cause of death is unknown.

Police officials said they are still waiting for the full autopsy report, but no foul play is suspected, and it appears to be a natural death.

ExploreMercy Health, Cigna reach agreement to keep patients in network

A Clark County Coroner’s Investigator said Bogard was believed to be “at large” in the city but was from the Springfield area.

The case is still pending, according to the investigator.

In Other News
1
New Carlisle enjoys run of development, aims to keep small-town feel
2
Empty Bowls fundraiser coming to Champaign County this week
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Springfield man indicted for murder in death of niece
5
Chef’s arrival to Sunday night dinners adds anxiety at first, then joy...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.