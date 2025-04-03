50-year-old man found dead behind former Springfield pizza place identified

The pizza business has been closed for about a year, but police had not been called to that location for several months, officials said.

“Mr. Bogard was observed to be unresponsive and stiff to the touch. Officers rolled Mr. Bogard to his back and observed rigor mortis to have set in,” the police report stated.

Bogard was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:18 a.m., but the cause of death is unknown.

Police officials said they are still waiting for the full autopsy report, but no foul play is suspected, and it appears to be a natural death.

A Clark County Coroner’s Investigator said Bogard was believed to be “at large” in the city but was from the Springfield area.

The case is still pending, according to the investigator.